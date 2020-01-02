e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / India News / Anti-CAA, NRC ‘Million March’ will sing national anthem with Tiranga in hands

Anti-CAA, NRC ‘Million March’ will sing national anthem with Tiranga in hands

People from all parts of Telangana and also from Kurnool, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh and Bidar in Karnataka would be attending in large numbers claimed an organiser of the march.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2020 18:06 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Hyderabad is gearing up for another anti-CAA, anti-NRC rally in the city on Saturday.
Hyderabad is gearing up for another anti-CAA, anti-NRC rally in the city on Saturday.(AP Photo/File)
         

Various Muslim and non-Muslim groups and social organisations will take up a four kilometre-long march in Hyderabad on Saturday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). The sundry groups have formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) for the purpose.

“The JAC, comprising around 40 Muslim and non-Muslim groups, will take out a procession of thousands of people starting from People’s Plaza at the beginning of Necklace Road on the banks of Hussainsagar lake, which will culminate in a brief public meeting at Sanjeevaiah Park,” JAC convenor and Tehreek-e-Muslim Shabban (TMS) president Mustaq Malik told Hindustan Times.

Though named “Million March,” the rally is not expected to be attended by more than a lakh people. “People from all parts of Telangana and also from Kurnool, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh and Bidar in Karnataka would be attending in large numbers,” Malik claimed.

The JAC originally planned the rally on December 28, but the Hyderabad police had denied them permission for on the pretext of a possible law and order breakdown.

The JAC convenor said they finally got the permission to hold the rally on Saturday after the Telangana High Court’s intervention.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) president Amzadullah Khan said the joint rally will ask people to not cooperate in the implementation of NPR, NRC and the CAA by withholding information sought during the tabulation exercise.

Khan said the rally will be peaceful and won’t align itself with the cause of any religion or political party.

“It will be a completely peaceful rally and there would not be any slogans for or against any person or any religion or any party. The Million March will commence with and end with the chanting of national anthem. All the participants will hold a national flag in their hands,” Khan said.

The JAC leaders have invited like-minded political parties to participate in the rally including the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Meanwhile, Hyderabad based Muslim outfit, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is also planning a march on the weekend against the CAA and NRC.

A police official said the MIM could be given permission to hold the rally at Dharna Chowk on Sunday.

tags
top news
‘Why are you silent on Pakistan’s atrocities?’ PM Modi targets Congress
‘Why are you silent on Pakistan’s atrocities?’ PM Modi targets Congress
Early data hints green shoots in Indian economy. Has it bottomed out?
Early data hints green shoots in Indian economy. Has it bottomed out?
Pakistan to induct upgraded JF17 fighters that took maiden flight in China
Pakistan to induct upgraded JF17 fighters that took maiden flight in China
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
AAP wishes new year to BJP’s ‘all seven CM candidates’, throws down the gauntlet
AAP wishes new year to BJP’s ‘all seven CM candidates’, throws down the gauntlet
Genesis ready to shed sedan-only image, shares images of its first SUV GV80
Genesis ready to shed sedan-only image, shares images of its first SUV GV80
Did Canada deport Indian students for submitting fake IELTS results?
Did Canada deport Indian students for submitting fake IELTS results?
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news