Anti-CAA, NRC ‘Million March’ will sing national anthem with Tiranga in hands

india

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 18:06 IST

Various Muslim and non-Muslim groups and social organisations will take up a four kilometre-long march in Hyderabad on Saturday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). The sundry groups have formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) for the purpose.

“The JAC, comprising around 40 Muslim and non-Muslim groups, will take out a procession of thousands of people starting from People’s Plaza at the beginning of Necklace Road on the banks of Hussainsagar lake, which will culminate in a brief public meeting at Sanjeevaiah Park,” JAC convenor and Tehreek-e-Muslim Shabban (TMS) president Mustaq Malik told Hindustan Times.

Though named “Million March,” the rally is not expected to be attended by more than a lakh people. “People from all parts of Telangana and also from Kurnool, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh and Bidar in Karnataka would be attending in large numbers,” Malik claimed.

The JAC originally planned the rally on December 28, but the Hyderabad police had denied them permission for on the pretext of a possible law and order breakdown.

The JAC convenor said they finally got the permission to hold the rally on Saturday after the Telangana High Court’s intervention.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) president Amzadullah Khan said the joint rally will ask people to not cooperate in the implementation of NPR, NRC and the CAA by withholding information sought during the tabulation exercise.

Khan said the rally will be peaceful and won’t align itself with the cause of any religion or political party.

“It will be a completely peaceful rally and there would not be any slogans for or against any person or any religion or any party. The Million March will commence with and end with the chanting of national anthem. All the participants will hold a national flag in their hands,” Khan said.

The JAC leaders have invited like-minded political parties to participate in the rally including the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Meanwhile, Hyderabad based Muslim outfit, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is also planning a march on the weekend against the CAA and NRC.

A police official said the MIM could be given permission to hold the rally at Dharna Chowk on Sunday.