Home / India News / Anurag Thakur says Shaheen Bagh will be cleared once BJP comes to power

Anurag Thakur says Shaheen Bagh will be cleared once BJP comes to power

The statement comes days after Thakur was banned from election campaigning due to his controversial remarks at a poll rally.

india Updated: Feb 04, 2020 16:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur at Parliament House in New Delhi.
Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur at Parliament House in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday asserted that the process of clearing Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest, will begin once the BJP comes to power after the February 8 Assembly polls.

Thakur also accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia of backing the Shaheen Bagh protesters.

“When people of Delhi will cast their vote in favour of the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol)... and after the results on February 11, Shaheen Bagh (protest site) will be cleared,” Thakur said at an event held at the Delhi BJP office.

Thakur, who is the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, was banned from campaigning for 72 hours after he egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan — “shoot the traitors” — and lashed out at those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

'BJP wave making people sleepless': PM Modi pans AAP govt at Delhi rally
'They could even sell Taj Mahal': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
'By 1 pm tomorrow': Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
Cong leader Janardan Dwivedi's son joins BJP, has a question for Shaheen Bagh protesters
IND vs PAK, U19 WC semi-final LIVE: Steady start for India openers
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
Miss Americana review: This Taylor Swift song should be heard
'Won't repeat mistake of splurging': FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020
