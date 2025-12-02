AP: IAS officer’s daughter found dead; Parents, husband blame each other

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman, daughter of a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, allegedly died by suicide at her parents’ home at in Guntur district on Sunday night, police said on Tuesday. The woman’s body was found in the bathroom of her parent’s house on Sunday night. (Representational image)

Her body was found in the bathroom around midnight, Mangalagiri deputy superintendent of police Murali Krishna said.

While the deceased’s parents alleged that she died by suicide due to harassment by her in-laws for dowry, her husband lodged a complaint with the Nandyal district police saying that she might have died by suicide as her parents were forcing her to desert him and marry another man.

Based on the complaint given by her mother, police registered a case of suicide under Section 80 (that deals with dowry deaths), the DSP said.

According to the police officer, the deceased and her husband, who hail from the same village in Nandyal district, had been in relationship for the last two years.

“They got married at Mahanandi temple on March 5 and informed their respective parents on March 7. They got the marriage registered at Mahanandi later. However, within three months of the wedding, the deceased reportedly called up her parents and told them that she was facing severe harassment from her husband,” the DSP said, quoting the complaint.

Following her distress calls, her parents brought her back to their home two months ago with assistance from the local police. Since then, she had been living with her parents.

“But on Sunday night, she was found dead in her bathroom. On receiving the information, the Mangalagiri police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to AIIMS, Mangalagiri for post-mortem,” the DSP said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Speaking to the reporters at the hospital, her father alleged that her husband had cheated his daughter by claiming to have a job and coerced her into a registered marriage at Mahanandi.

“He promised they would perform a proper ceremony with elders and convinced us to send her with him. Soon after, he began demanding additional dowry and threatened her,” he said.

The husband, however, approached Nandyal police on Monday and gave a representation seeking a detailed investigation into the suspicious death of his wife. According to him, the deceased was forcibly taken by her parents to their home, as they did not approve of her marriage.

“She sent me multiple messages expressing distress. She was being mentally harassed and pressured by her family to leave me and agree to another marriage. This constant pressure pushed her into an extremely vulnerable state,” he said.

He also said that she was pregnant. “They didn’t even consider that she was carrying a child. This is not suicide; it is murder. They are using their influence to divert the case,” he said, demanding a fair investigation.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290