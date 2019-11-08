e-paper
Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K

One army jawan lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in KG sector of Mendhar sub-division in Jammu-Kashmir on Friday, said officials.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
An Indian Army soldier patrols on the fence near the India-Pakistan LOC in Chakan-da-Bagh area near Poonch
An Indian Army soldier patrols on the fence near the India-Pakistan LOC in Chakan-da-Bagh area near Poonch(Gurinder Osan/ HT FILE Photo/ Representative Image)
         

An army soldier was killed in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu-Kashmir’s Poonch district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, “at about 0230 hours (2.30 AM) on Thursday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district. Indian Army retaliated befittingly. During the ceasefire violation, a soldier was martyred”.

Army is yet to share identity of the slain soldier.

