Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:55 IST

An army soldier was killed in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu-Kashmir’s Poonch district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, “at about 0230 hours (2.30 AM) on Thursday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district. Indian Army retaliated befittingly. During the ceasefire violation, a soldier was martyred”.

Army is yet to share identity of the slain soldier.