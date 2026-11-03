Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called on the world to turn to the Buddha's timeless teachings of compassion, wisdom and the Middle Path as a guide to peace in an age marked by conflict, intolerance and growing divisions. Arunachal CM calls for Buddha's Middle Path to promote global peace

Addressing the inaugural session of the International Conference on "Buddhism: Dissemination in the Himalayan Region and Beyond" at Kalawangpo Hall here on Monday, Khandu said the teachings of the Buddha offer "a guiding path towards peace, harmony and collective well-being", an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

The conference is being jointly organised by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the International Buddhist Confederation , with the support of the Union Ministry of Culture.

Khandu described Tawang district as a spiritually vibrant land and home to the Tawang Monastery, a beacon of Buddhist wisdom and learning. He noted that a conference on the spread of Buddhism carried special relevance in Tawang, given the presence of the sacred relics of Lord Buddha in the town.

Describing Buddhism as more than a religion, the chief minister said it is a way of life founded on compassion, wisdom and the Middle Path.

Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh occupies a special place in this larger Buddhist heritage. For centuries, he said, the region has served as a living bridge of Buddhist philosophy, culture and spiritual exchange. The monasteries, nunneries, temples and hermitages of Tawang and its surrounding areas, he added, are not merely places of worship but repositories of knowledge, centres of learning and living institutions that have preserved an invaluable spiritual and cultural legacy.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment to safeguarding this heritage, he said development and modernisation must proceed in harmony with the region's cultural and ecological values.

Arunachal's Buddhist heritage, he said, is not only a source of spiritual strength but also an important bridge connecting communities, nations and civilisations.

Expressing confidence that the presence of eminent scholars and spiritual thinkers would generate valuable insights into carrying the Buddha's message to future generations, Khandu thanked the International Buddhist Confederation for partnering with the state government.

Secretary General of the IBC, Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden, Abbot of the Tawang Gaden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery, Rev Dramed Sungrab Tulku la, also spoke.

The programme was followed by a panel discussion featuring speakers from Arunachal Pradesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Delhi. Subsequent panels brought together scholars from Germany, Indonesia, Nepal, Malaysia and across India, it added.

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