The address was initially supposed to begin at 11am but was delayed.
The address was initially supposed to begin at 11am but was delayed.(HT_PRINT)
'BJP behind Red Fort violence, not farmers': Kejriwal at 'Kisan Mahapanchayat

The 'mahapanchayat' comes months after AAP's announcement that it would contest the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:03 PM IST

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Meerut, extending support to the farmers agitating in the national Capital against the three farm laws.

"The farmers of our country are unhappy. It's been more than 90 days that they have been protesting near Delhi along with their families. More than 250 farmers have died in these 3 months but the Centre has done nothing about it," Kejriwal said.

Further, he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the violence that took place on Republic Day at Red Fort. "The BJP is behind the Red Fort violence, not the farmers," he said, adding that he is aware of what happened as he is the chief minister of the union territory.

The 'mahapanchayat' comes months after AAP's announcement that it would contest the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

The address was initially supposed to begin at 11am but was delayed. Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh posted a video on Twitter in which he is seen talking about the "three black laws", and said Kejriwal will join the cause of the farmers who are protesting against these laws.

The AAP chief has been vocal in his support to the farmers on earlier occasion too. On Sunday, he said that these "black laws are like death warrant for farmers".

Announcing his plan to visit Meerut for the Kisan Mahapanchayat, the Delhi CM said, "On February 28, a grand 'Kisan Panchayat' is going to take place in Meerut where these laws will be discussed and an appeal will be made to the government of India to take back these laws."

The party also plans to organise a 'Kisan Mahasammelan' in Punjab's Moga district on March 21.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year. The three contentious farm laws are - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

