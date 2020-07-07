As India crosses another grim Covid-19 milestone, these states could emerge as new hotspots

india

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 10:43 IST

India has seen a huge spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the last few days, which has taken the country’s tally to over seven lakh.

But there are some states which are of particular concern where the positivity rate - total cases per 100 tests - has been rising.

Among these states is Odisha, where the positivity rate stands at 9.44 per cent, more than the national average. According to Union health ministry, the national positivity rate is 6.73 per cent.

On Monday, Odisha reported 456 new cases from the 4,827 samples tested. The rise is a sharp departure from positivity rate of 4-6 per cent that it reported till July 1. The total number of positive cases in the state shot up to 9,526 on Tuesday and the number of fatalities stand at 38. There are close to 3,000 active cases in the state.

Looking at the rise in the number of cases and increasing positivity rate, the weekend curfew in Odisha, which started on June 1, has been extended to 18 districts from an earlier 11 for the entire month of July.

The other states which are heading towards becoming the new hotspots are West Bengal and Puducherry. While the positivity rate in Puducherry is 5.5 per cent, it stands at 4.16 per cent in West Bengal. This is an increase of more than one per cent from May 19, when Bengal’s positivity rate stood at 3.11 per cent.

Chandigarh too has a high positivity rate of 4.36 per cent.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had advised governments in May that the positive confirmation rate should remain at five per cent or lower for at least 14 days. The states who do not meet this criteria are considered closer to the red zone.

Goa, which though has a very low positivity rate, has seen it increase from 0.2 per cent to 2.5 per cent in the last one month, according to official data.

The Goa government plans to expand the scope of Covid-19 testing in the state by designating special teams at the primary health centres and community health centres to collect samples of suspected coronavirus patients, health minister Vishwajit Rane has said.

Currently, samples for Covid-19 testing are collected only at the district hospitals in Margao (South Goa) and Mapusa (North Goa), and the sub-district hospital in Ponda (North Goa).

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state stand at 1,813.