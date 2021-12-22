As Omicron raises alarm, states impose curbs ahead of festive week: Check details here

A number of states and Union territories across the country have started imposing restrictions ahead of the festive week in the wake of a rise in cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

According to the latest official data, 223 Omicron cases have so far been reported in India with Delhi being the top contributor. The overall active Covid-19 caseload stood at 78,190.

The Centre has now asked state authorities to impose restrictions if there is a 10 per cent rise in weekly cases or if 40 per cent ICU beds are found occupied. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "Keeping in mind the higher transmissibility of Omicron, states/UTs can take containment measures and restrictions even before these thresholds are reached.”

Here’s what some of the states are doing to curb the spread of the virus:

Delhi

With the national capital leading the Omicron chart at 57, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) extended Covid-19 restrictions till December 31 and banned social and cultural gatherings during Christmas and New Year. There is also a 50 per cent cap on occupancy in restaurant and pub capacity. Banquet hall meetings, weddings and conferences will also follow similar rules.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra accounts for 54 of the 223 Omicron cases. The state too has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) from December 16-31.

Only fully vaccinated people are permitted to enter shops or public transport. Commercial premise owners would require permission from their ward officers for a gathering of more than 200 people. Additionally, seating capacity for indoor areas has been restricted to 50 per cent, while it is 25 per cent for outdoor areas.

Karnataka

Karnataka has reported 19 cases of the highly transmissible Covid variant. The state has banned all public gatherings, including ones on Bengaluru’s MG Road and Brigade Road, during New Year Eve. “There will not be any public celebration and special events in any part of the state," chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

Clubs and restaurants are permitted to have patrons till 50 per cent of their capacity, but no DJs or special New Year's parties are allowed. All staff are required to be fully vaccinated with a negative RT-PCR test.

Gujarat

Gujarat has so far reported 11 Omicron cases. The government has extended the night curfew from 1am-5am till December 31. Gyms and restaurants can operate at 75 per cent capacity, while cinema halls can have full occupancy.

West Bengal

According to the latest orders issued by the West Bengal government, restrictions on Christmas and New Year will be loosened due to a lower count of the highly contagious variant.

Their ongoing restrictions on movement from 11pm-5am will continue till January 15, except for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Uttar Pradesh

The authorities in UP have invoked Section 144 under CrPC till December 31.

Other states

Rajasthan and Telangana have reported 18 and 24 positive cases of Omicron, respectively. However, no specific curbs have so far been announced regarding the December-end festive week.