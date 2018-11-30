Assembly elections 2018 LIVE updates: ‘Stop day dreaming’, Amit Shah mocks Rahul Gandhi’s claims of winning in MP, Rajasthan

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in five states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana - fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.

BJP national president Amit Shah is addressing a public meeting at Karwasra, Nagaur in Rajasthan.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on December 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Follow live updates here:

2:35 pm IST Congress always did injustice to Ambedkar: Amit Shah “Congress now remembers Dr BR Ambedkar. For years they have done injustice to Ambedkar. They did nothing after his demise as a tribute to him. In fact, even his portrait was put up in the Parliament when Atal Bihari Vajpayee came to power,” said Amit Shah.





2:30 pm IST Amit Shah lists states where Congress lost, BJP came to power “On one side there is BJP, a team of patriots under the leadership of Modi, and on the other side is a party (Congress) under Rahul baba’s leadership, which has no minister, no policy, and no principles”, said Amit Shah in Sujangarh. He then mocked the claims of Rahul Gandhi’s belief that Congress will in Rajasthan and list all the states where Congress lost, and BJP came to power. ”There’s BJP govt in almost 70% of the country’s states, and it’s working for the people,” said Shah.





2:23 pm IST Amit Shah addresses public meeting at Lohia Stadium, Sujangarh BJP chief Amit Shah is currently addressing a public meeting at Lohia Stadium, Sujangarh.





2:00 pm IST Stop day dreaming, Rahul: Amit Shah “Stop day dreaming,Rahul baba. Take a look at the election history of the country ever since Narendra Modi became the prime minister, you will realize what is going to be the result of the Rajasthan polls”, said Amit Shah.





1:55 pm IST Loans to Nirav Modi, Mallay were lent during Congress’ tenure: Amit Shah “He(Rahul Gandhi) asks why did Nirav Modi and Mallya run away? These loans were lent during your tenure. They didn’t run away during Congress government as they had a partnership.But when Modi govt came, they were afraid of being put behind bars,” said Amit Shah, reports news agency ANI.





1:50 pm IST Modi govt gave Rs 2.63 lakh crore to Rajasthan: Amit Shah “When Congress was at the Centre, Rajasthan was given a sum of Rs 1.9 lakh crore, and when Narendra Modi became the prime minister, he gave Rajasthan a sum of Rs 2.63 lakh crore





1:45 pm IST Congress leaders ashamed of saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’: Amit Shah “Congress is ashamed of saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, they instead chant ‘Sonia Mata ki Jai’. कांग्रेस को भारत माता की जय कहने में शर्म आती है। ये सोनिया माता की जयकार कर गौरवान्वित होते हैं : श्री @AmitShah #MarudharaWelcomesShah — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) November 30, 2018





1:40 pm IST Rajasthan is the land of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Sundar Singh Bhandari “This is the land of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Sundar Singh Bhandari. BJP has a foot here, and we are going to win again with a big majority,” said PM Modi.





1:30 pm IST Congress neither has minister, nor policy, nor principles: Amit Shah “You have to choose between Congress and BJP. On one side is BJP, a team of patriots under the leadership of PM Modi and Vasundhara Raje, and on the other hand is the Congress party, which neither has a minister, nor policy, nor principles,” said Amit Shah.





1:25 pm IST Congress has become private firm of Gandhi-Nehru family: Shah Congress become a private firm of the Gandhi-Nehru family, said Amit Shah. कांग्रेस में आतंरिक लोकतंत्र नहीं है। यह गांधी-नेहरू परिवार की प्राइवेट फर्म बन चुकी है: श्री @AmitShah #MarudharaWelcomesShah — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) November 30, 2018





1:15 pm IST BJP built 80 lakh toilets: Amit Shah BJP built over 80 lakh toilets in Rajasthan, a move that helped women to lead a life of dignity,” said Amit Shah.





1:10 pm IST Nagaur is going to lay foundation of BJP govt in Rajasthan: Amit Shah Nagaur is going to lay the foundation of BJP government in Rajasthan, said BJP chief Amit Shah. राजस्थान में भाजपा की जो सरकार बनने वाली है उसकी नीव ये नागौर रखने वाला है : श्री @AmitShah #MarudharaWelcomesShah pic.twitter.com/nDyAxnAkFX — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) November 30, 2018



