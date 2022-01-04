With 37,379 new cases, India's Covid tally rises for 7th straight day; Omicron count nears 2,000

Maharashtra and Delhi remain the leading contributors in India's Omicron tally with 568 and 382 infections, respectively.

Body: India on Tuesday logged as many as 37,379 new Covid-19 cases, which was a spike of 10.75% from the preceding day, according to the morning bulletin shared by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The spike was the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases in the country since early September, Reuters reported.

This is the seventh consecutive day that India saw a rise in the daily Covid-19 case count with 33,750 fresh infections reported on Monday. Following Tuesday's figures, the cumulative tally of India has reached 3,49,60,261, health ministry's bulletin revealed. The active caseload has also been pushed to 1,71,830, accounting for 0.49% of the total cases.

Meanwhile, the number of cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 has touched 1,892 in India. Maharashtra and Delhi remain the leading contributors with 568 and 382 infections, respectively. Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu all feature in the top 10 most-hit states due to the variant and have over 100 infections recorded so far. Telangana, Karnataka, Haryana and Odisha are other states in the top 10 list in India, according to the health ministry's bulletin.

As many as 124 new fatalities due to Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, one less than the preceding day, taking the death toll in India to 482,017. However, the only positive signal that remains in the latest updates is the new recoveries that saw a jump to 11,007 from Monday's 10,846. The total number of patients who recovered from the virus now stands at 3,43,06,414.

A total of 68,24,28,595 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the country so far, of which, 11,54,302 were done in the last 24 hours.

Further, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the 146 crore-mark with more than 57 lakh adult eligible beneficiaries getting inoculated in the past 24 hours. From Monday onwards, vaccination for individuals aged 15-18 also began and on the launch day, as many as 42,06,433 people were administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Thus, in the last 24 hours, 99,27,797 vaccine shots were jabbed to all eligible beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the consistent spike is occurring at a time when India is grappling with the Omicron outbreak owing to which several states and Union territories, including Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal, among others, have imposed restrictions. The Centre also advised states and UTs on Saturday to commence setting up makeshift hospitals to increase availability of beds and create special teams to evaluate home isolation cases.

The government has also been asked to consider using hotel rooms and other similar accommodations in line with Covid-dedicated hospitals to cater to patients showing mild to moderate symptoms.