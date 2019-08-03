At training programme for all BJP MPs, using NaMo App, social media on agenda

india

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:36 IST

The two-day weekend workshop for all BJP parliamentarians began here Saturday with dedicated sessions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP working president JP Nadda.

On the agenda of the ‘Abhyas Varga’ training programme that began 10.30 am today and compulsory for all BJP lawmakers from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is a focused group discussion on ‘Situation in West Bengal’ and a session that imparts NaMo App training to parliamentarians.

The training workshop is being held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library building here.

The two-day programme will have sessions to sensitise MPs, especially those newly inducted, on their conduct both inside and outside the Parliament. They will also be informed on how to connect with masses on issues related to public welfare.

Multiple sessions have been scheduled for the first day in which the first one-hour long session will be addressed by working president JP Nadda on the topic of “Our Thoughts and Concept of New India”.

Later BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav will brief the parliamentarians of parliamentary processes and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will talk about MP fund.

A dedicated session on NaMo App and social media is also planned during the day which will have Amit Malviya, the national IT head of the BJP as a speaker.

Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address the final session of the first day and will be speaking on the topic of “We, Our organisation and our work culture”.

A dedicated group discussion on the situation in West Bengal is also planned during the afternoon on Sunday, August 4.

The valedictory session of two-day meet will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from these, the lawmakers will be sensitised on how to put forth the issues faced by people from their respective constituencies in Parliament.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 11:33 IST