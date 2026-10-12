‘Attacks must cease’: India condemns strikes on commercial ships, seafarers in Strait of Hormuz after 2 Indians missing

India on Sunday condemned attacks on two commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz region, after two Indian seafarers went missing when a drone struck a ship. Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, October 2, 2026. (REUTERS)

The MT Petro Dolphin was reportedly hit by a drone on Sunday, leaving two of the 11 Indian seafarers on board missing. In a separate incident, the MT Valthera, was struck by an unknown projectile, triggering a fire on board. All 11 Indian seafarers aboard the latter vessel were reported safe, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The Indian embassy in Muscat is monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities and the respective ship management companies to rescue the missing seafarers and provide assistance to the Indian crew.

‘Attacks must cease’: MEA “The safety and security of Indian seafarers remain a priority for the Government of India,” the MEA said, describing the repeated attacks on commercial shipping as “deeply concerning” and warning that they risk further aggravating an already volatile situation.

India called for immediate de-escalation and a resolution to the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. “Attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers, and civilian infrastructure must cease,” the ministry said, stressing that freedom of navigation and the safe, unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways must be upheld in accordance with international law.