Aurangabad officials mull lockdown as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

The officials in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district will meet on Sunday to discuss whether a lockdown is needed or not as the number of daily cases continues to rise, news agency PTI reported on Saturday. The district is currently under partial lockdown under which the a night curfew is imposed from 11p to 6am. The restrictions are set to end on March 8.

Aurangabad has a total caseload of 52,103 infections while the death toll stands at 1,284. On Friday, the district added 459 cases to the overall state tally.

"A meeting will be held on Sunday evening, in which the way ahead for lockdown will be decided. Police Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and other officials would be present for it. After a review of cases and overall coronavirus situation in the district, a decision about lockdown will be taken," the news agency quoted district collector, Sunil Chavan, as saying.

Officials also said the infection continues to surge in the upward trend, they may impose a lockdown, however, people will be given enough time to prepare themselves for the restrictions. "Lockdown can be imposed, but ample time will be given to people to prepare themselves for it. The number of patients is growing. If cases keep growing at this speed, there will be a paucity of beds in hospitals...Officials will discuss all this tomorrow," Chavan also said.

Since February 20, Aurangabad is witnessing a spurt in the cases of Covid-19 infection prompting the administration to rush for preventive measures. "In the past, when the number of cases went up, we were able to manage well as it was a lockdown period. But now it will be a challenge," PTI reported Aurangabad municipal commissioner, Astik Kumar Pandey, as saying.

The officials have blamed the laxity in people's behaviour as they are gathering in large numbers at places and not adhering to the face mask norms. After months of stringent lockdown in the country, the restrictions were lifted as the government reopened the economic activities.

Aurangabad has added 1,737 fresh cases to the overall tally since March 1 and a total of 17 patients have succumbed to the disease in the same period.

Apart from Aurangabad, Amravati, Pune, Yavatmal, Nashik are also witnessing a surge in cases.

