Bajrang Punia shares Instagram post supporting Bajrang Dal, deletes after outrage

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia, one of the three central figures in the ongoing wrestlers' protest against national wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment of female grapplers, found himself in the middle of a controversy after he put up a post on Instagram expressing support for the right-wing group Bajrang Dal. Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik address a news conference as they take part in a sit-in protest demanding arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. (Reuters)

“I am Bajrangi. I support Bajrang Dal. Jai Shri Ram,” the post read. The post, which featured an illustration of Lord Hanuman (Bajrang Bali/Bajrangi), also had a caption appealingthe user to keep the Lord Hanuman illustration as their WhatsApp status and display picture.

Bajrang Punia's Instagram post which he deleted after outrage.

Punia, however, deleted the post after a section of social media users, primarily those who oppose the umbrella Sangh Parivar, of which Bajrang Dal is a part, expressed outrage over his support for a group considered by many as a ‘militant organisation.’

On the other hand, supporters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), lambasted the grappler for succumbing to pressure and ‘apologising for his beliefs.’

