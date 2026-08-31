Ban on gutkha, pan masala in Gujarat extended for another year; effective from September 13

The complete ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine across the state has been extended for another year, effective from September 13, 2026. In this regard, the Commissioner of Food Safety has stated in a notification that the ban has been in force in Gujarat since 2012. The Commissioner of Food Safety has stated in a notification that the ban has been in force in Gujarat since 2012. (AI generated/Representative)

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the notification further states that, according to research conducted by Tata Memorial Hospital, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and 'HAMER', consumption of gutkha and pan masala is carcinogenic and significantly increases the risk of oral cancer. Additionally, according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) report, 35% of adults in the country consume tobacco, of whom 21% were found to use smokeless tobacco.

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The ban will apply to gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine, irrespective of the name by which they are known. In addition, the ban will also apply to ingredients sold separately that, when mixed, are used to prepare gutkha or pan masala as the final product. Strict legal action will be taken against those violating this order.

Notably, the Government of Gujarat has been continuously enforcing this ban since 2012. Considering the protection of citizens' health and representations received from various non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the ban has been extended for another year, from September 13, 2026, to September 12, 2027.

In tandem with its commitment to a healthy and tobacco-free society, the Gujarat government is also aggressively positioning the state as a premier global destination for high-tech industries and sustainable development.

Addressing the gathering at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 - Curtain Raiser, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel extended an open invitation to investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from across India and overseas to set up operations in the state.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister outlined the strategic direction of the upcoming 11th edition of the summit, scheduled to take place on January 10, 11, and 12, 2027, under the theme 'Viksit Gujarat: Shaping Global Future.' He stated that the state's industrial planning looks beyond short-term expansion to focus on long-term economic drivers.

"Today, we are not only asking which industry will come next. We are asking which sectors will shape the economy of the next 20 years, and with that vision, we are organising Vibrant Gujarat 2027," Patel said.

"In accordance with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Modi ji, we are moving forward with the aim of making Gujarat a leader in soft power, with a special focus on emerging sectors and green growth," he added.

Detailing recent manufacturing milestones, Patel noted that Gujarat is securing a central role in high-technology manufacturing. Out of the 12 semiconductor plants approved across India, six are located in Gujarat, with three facilities already operational. He also highlighted Dholera as India's first smart industrial city offering plug-and-play facilities, alongside GIFT City's role as a primary engine for financial technology and global finance.

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"Through GIFT City, connect with new opportunities in global finance and fintech, and connect your future with the talent of Gujarat's youth," Patel said.

"To attract new industries and investments, we have announced both sector-specific and holistic industrial policies. Our data centre policy is unique in the country, and we are committed to promoting hyperscale data centres in Gujarat," he added, referencing dedicated frameworks for semiconductors, IT/ITeS, green hydrogen, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and shipbuilding and repair.