Home / India News / Ban on passenger flights from 6 cities to Kolkata extended till August 15

Ban on passenger flights from 6 cities to Kolkata extended till August 15

Over the last few weeks, West Bengal has recorded a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases it has added daily. On Thursday, the state’s Covid-19 case count shot up to 67,692 with a record 2,434 fresh cases, the state health department said.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 21:29 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Earlier, the ban on passenger flights from these six cities to Kolkata had been in place till July 31.
         

The restriction on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities, most of which are Covid-19 hotspots, with a large number of coronavirus cases—has been extended till August 15, after West Bengal recorded a surge in patients in the state, NSCBI Airport authorities said on Thursday. The West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary (Home) also wrote to the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation to extend the ban on passenger flights to Kolkata till August 15.

“The restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities i.e Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad has been extended up to August 15, 2020,” the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport authorities said in a tweet. Earlier today, the NSCBI airport in Kolkata had announced that there would be no flight operations on lockdown days.

With 46 new fatalities reported on Thursday, Bengal logged the highest number of single-day deaths till date, pushing the death toll to 1,536.

The number of active coronavirus cases currently stands at 19,900.

In the last 24 hours, 2,140 patients have recovered from the viral disease, improving the discharge rate to 68.33 per cent, according to the health department’s data.

To curb the spread of coronavirus in the state, the West Bengal government had a day earlier announced complete state-wide lockdown for seven days in August.

