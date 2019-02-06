Bar on discrimination doesn’t apply to shrines, Supreme Court told in Sabarimala case

A five-judge Supreme Court bench that started hearing over 50 petitions on entry of women into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple has been told that the constitutional bar on discrimination does not apply to religious places. Senior lawyer K Parasaran, who appeared for the Nair Service Society, told the bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi that religious places had been left out of Article 15 of the Constitution that prohibits discrimination on grounds such as religion, caste and gender.

“The omission to consider this aspect constitutes an error apparent on record,” said Parasaran, who was the government’s top law officer more than 30 years ago. The Nair Service Society, which is one of the 60-odd parties to approach the Supreme Court on its September verdict, opposes entry of women in the menstruating age of 10 to 50 to the hill-top shrine.

On September 28, the top court ruled by a 4-1 majority that no woman can be stopped from entering Sabarimala temple, ending a traditional ban on the entry of women into the over 800-year-old shrine in south Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. Traditionalists support the ban, arguing that the temple’s presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa, is considered to be a celibate.

Parasaran, who was the first lawyer to argue on the grounds for the review petition, also underlined that the court verdict in this case was not a case of bilateral disputes and its consequences will fall on other religions too.

The Supreme Court has made it clear that it could not give all the 54 petitioners an opportunity to make oral arguments and would let only 8-9 petitioners articulate their stand.

Senior Counsel V Giri, who appeared for the chief priest of the temple, was one of them. He argued that the court had gone beyond the law to link allowing entry of women to the larger constitutional rights. Or constitutional morality, as the top court said in its September verdict.

The concept of constitutional morality finds no place in Constitution but has been evolved by ‘Your Lordships’, Giri argued. Senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi also questioned the court’s stress on constitutional morality and advised caution in applying this concept in matters of religion.

“Many aspects of faith will be irrational. But it is not a science museum but religion. So constitutional morality should not be applied in all of it,” he said.

