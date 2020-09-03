Bars in Delhi to open from September 7: Here are some rules to keep in mind

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:30 IST

Bars in the national capital region will open from September 7 after being closed for over five months as part of the coronavirus lockdown, the government announced on Thursday.

The move comes in the light of Unlock 4.0, the fourth stage of gradual reopening of the Indian economy, that came into effect on September 1. The Centre had allowed the reopening of bars under the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued on August 29.

Lieutenant General Anil Baijal approved the Delhi government’s recommendations and allowed for the bars to open. The government has laid out standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard.

SOPs to be followed:

• Bars in containment zones will not open.

• People will be allowed to enter bars only if they are wearing masks.

• Hand sanitisers and thermal screening procedures are a must at bar entrances. Frequent sanitisation of the premises to be carried out without fail.

• Social distancing norms are to be followed. Not more than 50 percent of the seating capacity of bars to be utilised.

• Only asymptomatic staff members and customers will be allowed to enter the bar.

• Proper disposal of face covers/masks to be ensured. Posters on preventive measures to be undertaken against the coronavirus crisis should be displayed prominently at the bars.

In case of violation of the above SOP, the owner of the bar will be punished under Sections 51 and 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Legal action will also be taken against them under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the guidelines issued by the government said.