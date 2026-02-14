‘Baseless’: Piyush Goyal quashes Rahul Gandhi's claims on India-US trade deal

Terming Rahul Gandhi's claims as ‘fake’ and ‘fabricated’, Goyal took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to affirm that the allegations were aimed at misguiding the nation's innocent and hard-working ‘annadatas’, whose interests have been fully protected by the Modi government in the India-US trade deal.

Goyal said that Gandhi's allegations were an attempt to mislead farmers.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the India-US trade deal, accusing him of spreading "stage-managed", "artificial" and "baseless" narratives.

“Friends, Rahul Gandhi has once again rolled out a stage-managed, most artificial and fake narrative. This time, he's shooting from the shoulders of a few Congress Party activists who are pretending to be farmer leaders in a completely artificial and baseless conversation. You can see them taking the microphone around, recording their interaction, probably based on a predetermined script, because every claim they have made is false,” Goyal said.

“Rahul Gandhi stands completely exposed as a dramatist and a relentless peddler of fake, baseless allegations and fabricated stories,” Goyal said adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been a well-wisher of the country's farmers.

“He has introduced so many schemes to support our farmers and make India atmanirbhar. He will always protect the farmers and the nation's progress,” he added.

Adding that interests of all farmers have been fully protected under the trade agreement, Goyal noted that the deal would also benefit a lot of fishermen, youth, MSMEs and startups.