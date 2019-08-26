BCCI pays homage to an ‘able administrator’

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 05:07 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has condoled the death of former Union minister Arun Jaitley, calling him “one of the most able and respected cricket administrators” who brought about “a tremendous change” in the cricket infrastructure.

Jaitley had served as the BCCI’s vice-president between 2008 and 2013, and was also the president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) from 1999 to 2013.

“A remarkable statesman, Mr Jaitley was a passionate cricket follower and will always be remembered as one of the most able and respected cricket administrators,” the BCCI said in a statement. Jaitley was also a member of the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council. “A close friend of the cricketers, he always stood by them, encouraged them and supported them in their quest for excellence,” the BCCI said.

Several members of the cricket fraternity, including India captain Virat Kohli, also took to Twitter to express their condolences. “Shocked & saddened to hear about the passing away of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. He was genuinely a good person, always willing to help others. He took out his precious time back in 2006 when my father passed away to come to my home & pay his condolences. May his soul rest in peace,” Kohli tweeted.

Former India opener and BJP member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir, said a part of him was gone with Jaitley’s demise. “...A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. RIP Sir,” he tweeted.

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag were among others who expressed their grief in a series of tweets. “...India has lost a distinguished parliamentarian,” tweeted Tendulkar.

