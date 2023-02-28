Bear Grylls reminisces ‘rainforest adventure’ with PM Modi on ‘Man vs Wild’; photo viral

Adventurer Bear Grylls, host of the popular television show ‘Man vs Wild’, took a trip down the memory lane on Monday and recalled when Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on his show in August 2019. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Grylls posted a photo of himself with PM Modi from the show, shot in the untamed wilderness of the Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Adventurer Bear Grylls seen with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the shooting of the show 'Man vs Wild' in 2019.(Twitter/Bear Grylls)

“Memory of a very wet rainforest adventure with the PM of India! @narendramodi - Two things I know: the wild is always the great leveller - and my raft was definitely leaking…#India #Adventure #NeverGiveUp @discoveryplus @discoveryplusIN,” he tweeted.

Also Read: 'Experience like no other': Bear Grylls on details on Zelensky show, meeting him

Also Read: Smriti Irani joins #hamarabhiekzamanatha trend with throwback image, Sonu Sood reacts

PM Modi, then 68 was described by Grylls as “an example of calm and cheerfulness” as they tested their survival skills in the wild. With over 1.4 million views and counting, the photo shared by Grylls has garnered over 57K likes and almost 3,500 retweets.

Grylls, on his experience with the PM, had said he was amazed by his “humility”. “...as even through incessant rains, there was a “big smile” on his face…What shone bright for me was his humility,” he had said to news agency ANI. On appearing on the show, PM Modi had said back then, “For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it.”

Grylls ‘Man vs Wild’ is a big hit among the audience. Since its first release in 2006, the show has featured many popular celebrities, including Kate Winslet, Roger Federer, and former United States president Obama.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON