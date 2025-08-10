Bengaluru Traffic advisory: Check traffic restrictions, alternate routes as PM to launch Namma Metro's yellow line

Multiple traffic restrictions have been put in place in Bengaluru ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit on Sunday. PM Modi will be in Bengaluru to inaugurate Namma Metro's yellow line and lay the foundation stones of several developmental projects. According to the an official release by southern Bengaluru's Hulimavu Traffic Police Station, multiple traffic restrictions are in place in the city today.(PTI File Photo)

Having a route length of over 19 kms with 16 stations worth around ₹7,160 crore, the Namma Metro in Bengaluru will spread to over 96 kms serving a large population in the region, an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

PM Modi will also be flagging three Vande Bharat Express trains including ones from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur(Ajni) to Pune, at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna(KSR) Railway Station at around 11 am.

This will be followed by the Prime Minister laying the foundation stone of Bengaluru's Namma Metro Phase-3 project. Worth over ₹15,610 crore, the project's route length will be more than 44 kms and comprise nearly 31 elevated stations.

Chain of events during PM's visit to Bengaluru today

1. Three Vande Bharat Express trains will be flagged off by the PM at KSR Railway station at around 11 am.

2. PM Modi will then inaugurate the Yellow line of the Bangalore Metro and undertake a metro ride from Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road (Ragigudda) to the Electronic City Metro Station.

3. At around 1 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of urban connectivity projects in Bengaluru. He will also address a public function.

Traffic restrictions in place in Bengaluru today

The Bengaluru traffic police has announced traffic restrictions across several areas from 10 am on Sunday. The restrictions will remain in place till 2:30 pm.

Here is all you need to know about the restrictions and alternate routes:

1. From Bannerghatta Road Nice Toll to Electronic City Toll

2. From from Kanakapura Road NICE Toll to Electronic City Toll

3. From Nayandahalli Nice Toll to Electronic City Toll

4. From Sompura Nice Toll to Electronic City Toll

5. From PES College Nice Toll to Electronic City Toll

6. From Kengeri Nice Toll to Electronic City Toll

7. From Magadi Road Nice toll to Electronic City toll

8. From Madavara Road Nice toll to Electronic City toll

9. From the Parle Biscuits factory Road to the Electronic City toll

Several diversions will also be in place to ensure a smooth and seamless movement of traffic in the city, the release added.

Vehicles travelling to Electronic city Toll from NICE Road will be diverted along the following routes:

1. Vehicles heading to Electronic City through the Nelamangala NICE Toll-Magadhi road NICE Toll-Kengeri NICE Toll-Kanakapura Nice Toll will be re-routed at the Bannerghatta Road Toll.

2. Motorists travelling to Electronic City will have to take Bannerghatta Road route - NICE Road Junction - Sharewood Junction - Kolifarm Gate Junction Bannerghatta Village -Jigani to Hosur Road / Electronic City.

3. To reach the Chandapura-Attibele-Hosur road, motorist will have to take a left turn near Dabaspet by following the Doddaballapura-Devanahalli-Sulibele-Hosakote route.