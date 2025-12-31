Bengaluru traffic advisory issued ahead of New Year celebrations; check routes to avoid

To manage the expected rush during New Year celebrations, traffic restrictions have been announced on YD Mutt Road in Koramangala, Bengaluru. The arrangements will be in force from 5 pm on December 31 till 2 am on January 1, within the limits of the Adugodi Traffic Police Station. Traffic diversions will be implemented at key points such as UCO Bank Junction, Chowdeshwari Temple Junction and Sukhasagar Junction.(PTI)

A large number of people are expected to gather in the area, prompting authorities to regulate vehicle movement to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow.

Traffic will be temporarily restricted on YD Mutt Road between Sukhasagar Junction and Microland Junction, where New Year celebrations are scheduled to take place. Several connecting roads, including JNC Road, 4th B Cross Road, Tonic Back Road and 17th H Main Road, will also face temporary restrictions.

Traffic diversions will be implemented at key points such as UCO Bank Junction, Chowdeshwari Temple Junction and Sukhasagar Junction.

Vehicles travelling from Adugodi towards NGV Junction or Sony World Junction are advised to avoid turning left at UCO Bank Junction. Instead, motorists should proceed towards Madiwala Check Post, pass the Water Tank Junction and then continue to Sony World or NGV Junction.

Similarly, vehicles coming from the Madiwala side towards NGV Junction should avoid UCO Bank Junction and take alternate routes via Ayyappa Junction, Water Tank area, Madiwala Sante Beedi, Krupanidhi Junction, Aishwarya Junction and Wipro Junction to reach their destination.

Parking will be prohibited on the 80-feet road between UCO Bank Junction and NGV Back Gate Junction on both sides. Parking will also not be allowed on Someshwara Temple Road from Cemetery Cross to Microland Junction.

Designated parking facilities have been arranged at the BBMP ground opposite Munireddy Kalyana Mantapa, the BBMP ground next to Bethany School, and along the left side of the 60-feet Model Road from Munireddy Kalyana Mantapa to Canara Bank Junction.

Pick-up and drop-off points for the public have been identified at the UCO Bank Service Road, Sukhasagar Junction and NGV Back Gate.

The traffic police have urged commuters to cooperate, follow diversions and plan their travel in advance to avoid inconvenience during the celebrations.