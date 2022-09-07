Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi at 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kanyakumari: 'Institutions under attack from RSS, BJP'

Rahul Gandhi at 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kanyakumari: 'Institutions under attack from RSS, BJP'

india news
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 06:49 PM IST

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra: Notably, the yatra will officially begin at 7am Thursday when Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will embark on the journey on foot.

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders after paying tribute to his father Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.(PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders after paying tribute to his father Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.(PTI)
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday officially kicked off the Congress's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as he along with other party leaders and workers began the rally in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari. Ahead of the much-touted 3,570-km yatra, Gandhi also paid a visit to Vivekananda Memorial in the coastal town. While Congress leaders have denied any political angle to this initiative, many are seeing this as the party's attempts to solidify its base to take on the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a party rally in Kanyakumari, Rahul Gandhi said: “It gives me great joy to begin Bharat Jodo Yatra from this beautiful place. The national flag represents the religion & language of every single person living in this country. They (BJP & RSS) think that this flag is their personal property."

Congress president Sonia Gandhi called ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ a landmark occasion of the party and said she was confident that the organisation will be rejuvenated with the initiative. “I will be participating daily in thought and spirit," she added.

Also read | On Robert Vadra's pic on Congress posters, BJP's dig: 'Not Bharat Jodo, but...'

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi attended a prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur, where the former prime minister was assassinated in a suicide bomb blast in 1991. The Wayanad MP also paid floral tribute to his father and sat in front of the memorial for about 25 minutes.

He later wrote on Twitter: “I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome.”

Also read | ‘Rahul should go to Pakistan if Cong wants...’: Assam CM’s jibe at ‘Bharat Jodo’

Gandhi was welcomed by Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin who had also joined the Congress leader for the prayer meet at the Gandhi Memorial.

In a symbolic gesture of the commencement of Bharat Jodo Yatra, MK Stalin had also handed over the national flag to Rahul Gandhi as both the leaders saluted the tricolour.

The yatra will officially begin at 7am on Thursday when Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will embark on the journey on foot.

The yatra which began in Kanyakumari will then move northwards passing through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and culminate in Srinagar.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi congress
rahul gandhi congress

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out