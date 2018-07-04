Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay on 3-day to India visit from today

Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday on a three-day visit during which both the countries are expected to hold discussions on a host of issues, including economic cooperation and security ties.

Announcing Tobgay’s visit, external affairs ministry said in a statement that his visit will provide an opportunity to advance the “exemplary ties of friendship” between India and Bhutan, a Himalayan country wedged between India and China.

The visit comes in the wake of two countries celebrating golden jubilee of their diplomatic ties. The visiting leader will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

“The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Tobgay, during the golden jubilee year, will provide an opportunity to both the sides to hold discussions on issues of mutual interest, and advancing the exemplary ties of friendship for the benefit of the two peoples,” the statement said. It said India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, are characterised by “utmost trust” and “mutual understanding”.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road . The face-off ended on August 28. China and Bhutan are engaged in talks over the resolution of the dispute in the area.