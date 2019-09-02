Big day for Chandrayaan 2, lander-rover to separate today

india

Today will be a big day for India’s second mission to moon. The lander-rover on board Chandrayaan-2 will separate from the composite module on Monday afternoon. After the move scheduled between 12:45 and 01:45 pm, the orbiter and the lander-rover will be controlled separately.

While the orbiter will remain in the circular orbit that it was put in on Sunday and conduct experiments, the lander-rover will be lowered to a closer orbit on September 4, in preparation for the landing.

The separation that will happen today is crucial as this will be the first time that the systems on-board the indigenously developed lander will operate on its own.

“Till the landing is complete, it will be terrifying. Till now, we have not operated the systems on-board the lander, especially the propulsion system. This is the phase, including the powered descent, that we will be doing for the first time. That is why it is critical,” ISRO chairperson K Sivan had said after the spacecraft entered the lunar orbit.

The Chandrayaan 2 mission comes 11 years after India’s previous moon mission and one of the major reasons for the delay was that Russia, who was supposed to make the lander for the mission, could not deliver on time and then backed out after its own mission to a Martian moon failed.

After this, the Indian Space Research Organisation decided to develop its own lander. The launch was further pushed to 2019 when the scientists had to go back to the drawing board to add another central engine to the lander. Initially, it was supposed to have just four engines on four corners but the design was changed on suggestion of a group of eminent scientists.

After the lower orbit is achieved by the lander-rover, the powered descent will begin at about 01:40 am on September 7.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 11:12 IST