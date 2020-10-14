Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP releases list of 35 candidates for third phase of polls

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 17:42 IST

In the third and final list, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the names of 35 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2020.

The 35 candidates will contest in the third phase of Bihar polls. BJP has given ticket to Bhagirathi Devi from Ramnagar, Nisha Singh from Pranpur, Kavita Paswan from Koda, Rashmi Verma from Narkatiaganj, Gayatri Devi from Parihar and Sweety Singh from Kishanganj,

BJP on Sunday had released a list of 46 candidates to contest in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections on November 3. In the second phase of assembly elections, voting will be conducted across 94 constituencies.

The 243-seat Bihar assembly is going to polls in three phases and the voting will be conducted on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be out on November 10.