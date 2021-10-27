Bihar Congress leaders raise doubts as Lalu says Sonia called him

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said Congress leader Sonia Gandhi called him to discuss the opposition unity a day earlier even as the leaders of the latter’s party in Bihar doubted whether the two indeed spoke amid growing differences between the two parties.

Congress and the RJD are contesting by-polls to two assembly seats in the state on October 30 separately and the leaders of the two parties have been involved in a war of words in the run-up to the elections.

Yadav spoke about the phone call before leaving Patna to campaign for by-elections in Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur. Tejashwi Yadav, the opposition leader in the Bihar assembly, also said that Gandhi spoke to his father over the phone on Tuesday after a meeting of the Congress functionaries.

Ajit Sharma, the leader of the Congress legislature party in Bihar, said he has no knowledge about the phone call Prasad referred to. “Prima facie, it appears to be fake. RJD chief is a master dramatist,” said Sharma.

Another Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan said RJD leaders have begun taking recourse to lies knowing the Congress is winning both the seats as people have decided to vote for the party candidates cutting across the caste and communal barriers.

The Congress fielded its candidates for the by-polls after the RJD named its nominees without consulting the former. It said the two parties are no longer in alliance at least until the next Lok Sabha elections.