Bihar floods affect more than a million, PM Modi promises all assistance for relief

india

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 17:41 IST

As Bihar grapples with floods that have impacted more than a million residents and led to at least seven deaths so far apart from cutting off several inundated areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the country’s disaster management agencies have been pressed into rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas in the country. He added that the nation stood with the victims of the disaster unleashed by the deluge.

“During this rainy season, there is a large part of the country that is grappling with floods. Many areas of states like Bihar and Assam are having to deal with a series of difficulties due to floods. On the one hand, we have corona and on the other, we have this challenge. In such a scenario, all Governments, NDRF teams, disaster response teams, Self-help groups are working in tandem to provide relief and rescue in all possible ways. The whole country stands by those affected by this disaster,” he said during the 67th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ .

15,000 flood affected people have been put up in shelter homes after flood waters inundated their homes and villages and the state government has ordered for arrangements to house more people in shelter homes as rescue and relief operations continue.

According to the state disaster management department, 22 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the state.

The latest flood bulletin released by the government said an additional 10,61,152 people have been affected due to floods in the state apart from the 15,956 people staying in shelter homes.

Talking about the flood situation, the Prime Minister cautioned people against infectious diseases and stressed on the need for cleanliness.

“Last time too, I had said that the risk of diseases arising out of filth increases during this period. Consequently, it leads to overcrowding in hospitals. I urge you to pay special attention to cleanliness around you and keep taking immunity enhancers such as Ayurvedic kadha,” he said.

PM Modi added that it was imperative for people to protect themselves from other diseases during the times of corona pandemic. “We will have to take complete care so that we do not have to frequent hospitals,” he said.

In Darbhanga district, police officials were forced to work from their vehicles after abandoning Laheria Sarai Sahayak police station, which was flooded in torrential rains.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has directed the officials to distribute free masks to rescued people and provision for their care as per Coved 19 prevention guidelines. He has also announced distribution of Rs 6,000 to each flood affected person as gratuitous relief.

In East Champaran, an NDRF team managed to save lives by rescuing 40 people trapped in a country-made boat on the swollen Gandak river during an evacuation operation in Bhawanipur village.

Several rivers such as Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamlabalan, Lalbakeya, Adhwara, Khiroi, Mahananda and Ghaghra are flowing above the danger level in the state.

Ganga is flowing below the danger mark at all locations including two at Gandhi ghat and Digha ghat in Patna.