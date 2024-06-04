Bihar Lok Sabha election 2024 list: NDA leading in 33 seats

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was leading in a majority of the seats in the state of Bihar on June 4. Early trends showed that the BJP was leading in 13 seats, while its coalition partner Janata Dal (United) was ahead in 15 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

Bihar sends 40 parliamentarians to the 543-member strong Lok Sabha. This time, the BJP, JDU (U) and Lok Janshakti Party led by Chirag Paswan have sealed a pre-poll alliance.

Meanwhile, the Congress was seen leading in one seat and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is one of the constituents of INDIA bloc was leading in four seats in the state.



In 2019, NDA had swept Bihar, winning 39 out of the 40 seats. The BJP alone secured 17 seats and JDU emerged victorious on 16 seats, and LJP took home 6 seats.

That year Congress’s performance was same as of 2024, winning just one seat, while the RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav failed to win any.

Bihar, the fourth highest in India with forty seats voted in all seven phases. The exit polls on June 1 had predicted that the NDA will win 32 to 33 seats, while INDIA alliance has chances of winning four to six seats.

As per trends, Chirag Paswan’s LJP which re-formed an alliance with the BJP just before Lok Sabha polls had fielded candidates in five constituencies including Hajipur, Vaishali, Jamui, Samastipur, and Khagaria under a seat-sharing pact.



His party candidates were leading in all the five constituencies with a substantial margin.



The Hajipur constituency holds significance for Chirag Paswan, as his father Ram Vilas Paswan was elected from here eight times as a Lok Sabha member. Ram Vilas Paswan contested polls on tickets from various parties, including Janata Dal, Janata Party (Secular), Bharatiya Lok Dal, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party.