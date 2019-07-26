Bihar youth performs dangerous stunts near flooded river for TikTok video, drowns

Recording a video near flood waters allegedly for TikTok, a popular mobile video app, proved lethal for three youths as one of them lost his balance and was swept away in swirling waters on the outskirts of Darbhanga, Bihar.

The group of three, all in their early 20s, had gone to see flood water in the Kamla river.

According to police, the group was performing dangerous stunts and filming it on their mobile phones for TikTok, a mobile app for creating and sharing short videos, when one of them lost his balance and was swept away.

“The group was performing stunts and filming the same on their mobile phones for TikTok. They also started clicking pictures and performing dangerous stunts in flooded water for TikTok video,” said a police man, quoting locals.

The youths have been identified as Mohammad Qasim alias Danish, Mohammad Afzal and Mohammad Sitare alias Kasish.

Several videos and pictures of the incident have gone viral on social media. In the slow-motion video, Qasim can be seen jumping into the flooded water from the bridge. While Afzal is seen supporting him as their third friend, Sitare films the act on his mobile phone.

Soon after Qasim jumped into the flooded water, he lost his balance. To save Qasim, Afzal immediately jumped after him. Though Qasim managed to reach the safe zone, Afzal drowned in the water.

Several people present on the spot, including Sitare, also jumped into the water and started looking for Afzal, but they could not find him. The incident took place on July 23, but his body was recovered three days after the incident by NDRF drivers.

Eyewitnesses told Keoti police of Darbhanga district that it was Qasim who climbed on the railing of the bridge and dived into the river first, while Sitare cheered him and made the video on his phone. Moments later, Afzal, too, jumped off the bridge.

Following the incident, Darbhanga DM Thiyagrajan SM has appealed to the people to stay away from the flood water and not try to take selfie or perform any dangerous stunts.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 18:30 IST