Bill burnt, black flags raised: How Opposition pushed back against 3 key bills introduced in Parliament

The Opposition pushed back fiercely against the Centre’s three key bills in the Parliament premises on Thursday. From wearing black clothes to raising strong objections during remarks in Lok Sabha, the Opposition left no stone unturned to convey its criticism of the government moves. In Tamil Nadu, chief minister MK Stalin was seen burning copies of the delimitation bill. DMK MPs arrived in the Lok Sabha dressed in black as a mark of protest. (ANI/X)

The government introduced three legislations, a Constitution Amendment Bill to modify the women’s quota law, a delimitation bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, aimed at implementing 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies. This faced strong resistance from major Opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The Constitution Amendment Bill was introduced after a division of votes in the House. A total of 251 members supported its introduction, while 185 opposed it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the Lok Sabha later in the day.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha that the total number of seats in the House would be increased to 815. He said seats across states would be expanded by around 50%.

Of the proposed 815 seats, 272 will be reserved for women.

Dressed in black Opposition parties said they were not against women’s reservation but opposed linking it with delimitation.

DMK MPs arrived in the Lok Sabha dressed in black as a mark of protest. Senior leader TR Baalu said, “We favour the 2023 women quota law; but the present bill aims at delimitation.” He added that the party supports reservation for women but not its linkage with redrawing constituencies.