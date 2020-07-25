BJP files complaint against Congress in Rajasthan, says protest violated Epidemic Act

india

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 21:30 IST

The legal cells of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed complaints across all districts on Saturday against the Congress party demonstration that allegedly violated prohibitory orders under section 144 (prohibition of gathering of four or more people) and Epidemic Disease Act amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Across all the districts of the state, reports were submitted in the local police station against the Congress demonstrations. The Congress violated the Epidemic Act,” said Surendra Singh Naruka, state BJP legal cell convener.

He said that in Jaipur state general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Rajesh Gurjar gave the report to Sadar police station.

Hundreds of workers of the Congress held demonstrations across Rajasthan on Saturday against what they called the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) “conspiracy to topple” the state government and to press for an assembly session.

Congress workers took out a rally in Kota, staged a sit-in protest in Jodhpur and held protest demonstrations across the state. They accused the BJP of working against democratic values by conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

“We have the mandate. The governor is head of the family and we do not want any differences. If our constitutional rights are violated and if that is from the Raj Bhavan, then we can at least say that people will gherao as it will be an insult to the public,” Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, the state transport minister had said earlier in the day.

A BJP delegation which met Governor Kalraj Mishra late Saturday afternoon lashed out at chief minister Gehlot for his statement on Friday that people of the state will picket the Raj Bhavan if Governor didn’t convene a session of the Assembly soon.

BJP state unit president Satish Poonia who led the 15-member delegation said the CM and his government was guilty of pushing the state’s peace and calm into anarchy.