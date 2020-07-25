e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP files complaint against Congress in Rajasthan, says protest violated Epidemic Act

BJP files complaint against Congress in Rajasthan, says protest violated Epidemic Act

The Congress had staged protests across Rajasthan against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) “conspiracy to topple” the state government and to press for an assembly session.

india Updated: Jul 25, 2020 21:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
The BJP said the statewide protests by the Congress on Saturday violated prohibitory orders and the Epidemic Disease Act .
The BJP said the statewide protests by the Congress on Saturday violated prohibitory orders and the Epidemic Disease Act .(ANI)
         

The legal cells of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed complaints across all districts on Saturday against the Congress party demonstration that allegedly violated prohibitory orders under section 144 (prohibition of gathering of four or more people) and Epidemic Disease Act amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Across all the districts of the state, reports were submitted in the local police station against the Congress demonstrations. The Congress violated the Epidemic Act,” said Surendra Singh Naruka, state BJP legal cell convener.

He said that in Jaipur state general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Rajesh Gurjar gave the report to Sadar police station.

Hundreds of workers of the Congress held demonstrations across Rajasthan on Saturday against what they called the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) “conspiracy to topple” the state government and to press for an assembly session.

Congress workers took out a rally in Kota, staged a sit-in protest in Jodhpur and held protest demonstrations across the state. They accused the BJP of working against democratic values by conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

“We have the mandate. The governor is head of the family and we do not want any differences. If our constitutional rights are violated and if that is from the Raj Bhavan, then we can at least say that people will gherao as it will be an insult to the public,” Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, the state transport minister had said earlier in the day.

A BJP delegation which met Governor Kalraj Mishra late Saturday afternoon lashed out at chief minister Gehlot for his statement on Friday that people of the state will picket the Raj Bhavan if Governor didn’t convene a session of the Assembly soon.

BJP state unit president Satish Poonia who led the 15-member delegation said the CM and his government was guilty of pushing the state’s peace and calm into anarchy.

tags
top news
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
Coronavirus crisis: The dilemma of Covid-19’s second wave
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87% recovery rate
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat tomorrow will also feature stories of transformation
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
Jobless, homeless woman rides 1800 km on scooter to meet son in Jamshedpur
Jobless, homeless woman rides 1800 km on scooter to meet son in Jamshedpur
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
‘Sushant changed 50 SIM cards’, other missing links cited for CBI probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In