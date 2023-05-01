‘BJP leader dances in bar…’: Sanjay Raut to Fadnavis as AR Rahman Pune concert stopped

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday wrote to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding an alleged standoff between the Mumbai Police and a local BJP leader over a bar being opened beyond the stipulated time limit. Narrating the incident, Raut said that Sachin Kamble of the Sambhaji Brigade pleaded with the staff to control the situation inside the bar that allegedly remained open around 3.30am, leading to a scuffle with the patrons, including one BJP leader Mohit Kamboj. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (Right).

Kamble called the police for assistance but Mohit Kamboj threatened them and repeatedly mentioned the names of Fadnavis and Union home minister Amit Shah, placing undue pressure on the policemen, Raut alleged.

According to Raut, Kamboj told the policemen, “If you dare, show me out of here. I'll call Devendra now.”

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also alleged that Kamboj was in a drunken state and continued to consume liquor even in front of the police.

“Illegal consumption and sale of drugs were going on till Saturday morning and a BJP leader was present there in a drunken state and was threatening the police in the name of the Home Minister. This matter is serious. Investigate who owns the 'Radio' bar of Khar West, file a case against the BJP leader who threatened the police and take immediate action and cancel the license of the concerned 'Radio' bar which violated the rules," Raut said in a letter to Devendra Fadnavis who handles the home portfolio.

Posting the letter on Twitter, Sanjay Raut mentioned the Sunday incident when singer AR Rahman's live concert was stopped for exceeding the time limit and asked if the law is equal for everyone. On Sunday, the cops walked onto the stage and asked AR Rahman to stop the performance, a video of which has gone viral on the internet. Following the incident, Pune Police issued a clarification and said the singer-music composer had exceeded the 10pm deadline.

"Pune Police stop Oscar award winner #ARRahmanconcert midway for exceeding time limit. But, on the other hand one Mumbai BJP leader dances in Mumbai Bar till 3.30 am," Raut said in a tweet.

“Mr @Dev_Fadnavis Isn't the law equal for everyone? Or are your leaders bigger than the land of the law?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON