J&K elections LIVE updates: Amit Shah to launch BJP's manifesto today

J&K elections LIVE updates: Union Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls on Friday at 3:30 pm in Jammu. Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled in three phases, which will be conducted on September 18, 25, and October 1.

The home minister, who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound union territory, will launch the party's "Sankalp Patra" today and meet and interact with party workers at the Karyakarta Sammelan tomorrow.

Before leaving for Jammu, Shah, in a post on X, had said that J&K is witnessing a new era of peace and development under the Modi government.

"The region has transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot, with an increase in educational and economic activities. Leaving for Jammu on my two-day visit, where I will launch the BJP's Sankalp Patra today and interact with our karyakartas tomorrow in the Karyakarta Sammelan," he wrote.

The Union home minister's visit is crucial for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, which is facing rising challenges before the assembly elections, including protests and defections after ticket denials.

