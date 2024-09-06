J&K elections LIVE updates: Amit Shah to launch BJP's manifesto today
J&K elections LIVE updates: Union Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls on Friday at 3:30 pm in Jammu. Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled in three phases, which will be conducted on September 18, 25, and October 1....Read More
The home minister, who is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound union territory, will launch the party's "Sankalp Patra" today and meet and interact with party workers at the Karyakarta Sammelan tomorrow.
Before leaving for Jammu, Shah, in a post on X, had said that J&K is witnessing a new era of peace and development under the Modi government.
Also Read | J&K election: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah among BJP's star campaigners for phase 2
"The region has transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot, with an increase in educational and economic activities. Leaving for Jammu on my two-day visit, where I will launch the BJP's Sankalp Patra today and interact with our karyakartas tomorrow in the Karyakarta Sammelan," he wrote.
The Union home minister's visit is crucial for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, which is facing rising challenges before the assembly elections, including protests and defections after ticket denials.
Also Read | Fewer seats, ‘friendly’ independents, BJP reworks its Kashmir strategy
More on J&K elections:
- Jammu and Kashmir has 90 assembly constituencies, with 7 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 9 for Scheduled Tribes (STs).
- In the previous Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12.
- The BJP has so far announced 51 candidates for the 90-member assembly polls.
- Meanwhile, the Congress has allied with the National Conference to contest the polls.
J&K elections LIVE updates: Paramilitary forces mobilised ahead of polls
The Union government has mobilised paramilitary forces ahead of the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in a decade, especially against the backdrop of a spurt in terror attacks in the hilly and rugged Jammu region since June.
As many as 60 to 80 terrorists are believed to have infiltrated the Jammu region in March-April this year. Pakistan has sought to push more terrorists prompting security forces to go all out in counter-insurgency operations. Read more.
J&K elections LIVE updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah among BJP's star campaigners for phase 2
J&K elections LIVE updates: Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the BJP has released its list of star campaigners for the 2nd phase of the polls scheduled for September 25.
The line-up included prominent party leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and defence minister Rajnath Singh. The list of 40 star campaigners also includes former Amethi MP Smriti Irani. More details.
J&K elections LIVE updates: What Amit Shah said before leaving for Jammu
J&K elections LIVE updates: Before leaving for Jammu, Shah, in a post on X, had said that J&K is witnessing a new era of peace and development under the Modi government.
"The region has transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot, with an increase in educational and economic activities. Leaving for Jammu on my two-day visit, where I will launch the BJP's Sankalp Patra today and interact with our karyakartas tomorrow in the Karyakarta Sammelan," he wrote.
J&K elections LIVE updates: Polls to be held in 3 phases
J&K elections LIVE updates: Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled in three phases, which will be conducted on September 18, 25, and October 1.
J&K elections LIVE updates: Amit Shah to launch BJP's manifesto today
J&K elections LIVE updates: Union Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls on Friday at 3:30 pm in Jammu.