BJP MLC’s uncle shot dead in suspected Maoist attack in Bihar

In a late night attack on Saturday, more than 50 heavily armed suspected Maoists attacked the house of BJP Member of Legislative Council Rajan Singh and his transporter cousin Sunil Singh at Sudi Bigaha under Dev police station area of Aurangabad district in south Bihar.

Though Rajan Singh was not at home when the attack happened, his uncle Nagendra Singh, 65, was shot dead when he tried to prevent the Maoists from planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to blow up the home.

In the attack, the attackers also blew up a community development building and fired several rounds on both the houses.

They also torched seven vehicles - three buses, three tractors and a car - parked at the house and set ablaze the houses of village chowkidar Dhananjay and carpenter Krishna Mistri’s shop at the village and at Dev Godam.

The Maoists had formed three groups to attack Sudi Bigaha and Dev Godam and to cordon the place, reports said. Both places are located at a distance of 300 metres from each other.

They had planted IEDs on all the incoming routes to damage police and CRPF vehicles. Police has recovered and defused a huge number of IEDs and Kodex wire that had been planted on approach roads, superintendent of police, Aurangabad, Satya Prakash said.

Police and CRPF’s 153 battalion, stationed at Dev, some two kilometres west of the village, reached the place around 10pm and fired 50 rounds forcing the Maoists to retreat, SP Satya Prakash, who reached the spot around 10.30pm, claimed. Nobody from both sides was injured in the firing.

A similar attack had been carried out by Maoists on Rajan Singh’s house earlier also in March 2013. In that attack, the assailants had shot dead Rajan Singh’s cousin Ajit Kumar Singh.

Both the attacks were related to levying demands on MLC Rajan Singh who is a big contractor in the area and on transporter Sunil Singh who owns and runs several buses in the Maoist-controlled area. The Maoist attack was also an act to make their presence after the recent arrest of some of their senior leaders and the ED seizing the property of Maoist commander Sandeep Yadav, the SP said. Sandeep is a resident of Banka Bazar in adjacent Gaya district.

The attack was planned and executed by commanders Sandeep Yadav, Vivek Yadav and Sanjit Yadav with the help of 25-30 guerillas, the SP said.

Police, STF and CRPF had launched an operation against the Maoists and top police officers from Patna and Magadh DIG Vinay Kumar had reached Aurangabad to monitor it.

Genesis of Maoist attacks in Bihar

December 20, 2017: Station master and four railway staff kidnapped after torching signal panel at Madhu Sudan railway station in Jamalpur-Kiul division.

July 19, 2016: 10 CRPF men killed in encounter in forest near Dumri Nala on Gaya-Aurangabad border

February 10, 2015: One jawan killed in landmine blast at Dumariya forests in Gaya

July 4, 2014: CRPF coommander killed in encounter at Jamui

April 10, 2014: Two constables killed in attack at Haveli Kharagpur

April 7, 2014: Two killed in land mine blast at Dhibara

December 3, 2013: 8 constables were killed and fire arms looted after their jeep was blown up in Tandawa police station area.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 13:58 IST