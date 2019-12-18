BJP red flags Karnataka Congress MLA’s ‘blow up in cinders’ warning

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 21:31 IST

The Karnataka BJP has asked the law enforcement authorities to take action against Congress MLA and former state minister, UT Khader, for claiming that the “state would blow up in cinders” if the Yediyurappa government tried to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The BJP accused Khader of inflaming passions on Tuesday while addressing an anti-CAA gathering in Mangaluru.

“Though the country is in flames, Karnataka is an island of peace. On social media, I have read that they (state government) plan to implement CAA. I am warning the CM that the state will blow up in cinders if it is implemented,” Khader had said.

BJP spokesperson said that the law enforcement authorities should take note of Khader’s “inflammatory comments” and take action.

“Nobody should try to disturb the communal harmony in the state. This statement is condemnable,” said S Prakash.

While Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has indicated several times that CAA would be implemented in the state, several opposition-ruled states like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha have said they won’t implement the controversial act in their states. The Central government has made it clear that the states would fall foul of the Constitution if they blocked a law over which Centre enjoyed the sole jurisdiction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah have accused the opposition in general and the Congress party in particular of orchestrating violent protests against the law that provisions for citizenship to religiously persecuted non-Muslim minorities who came to India before 2015 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Congress and others in opposition have backed protests against the amended citizenship act alleging it was anti-minority and thus unconstitutional. Violent protests have led to the ransacking of public properties in several states including the national capital of Delhi.

The Union minister of state for Railways Suresh Angadi repeated his call for “shoot at sight” of those found damaging Railways property.

Speaking at Gokak taluk of Belgavi district, Angadi said: “Opposition parties are trying to play politics on the issue of CAA. There is no going back on the law and I stand by my statement that those who destroy public property should be shot at sight. Some urban Naxals and intellectuals are trying to stir up trouble.”