'Arvind Kejriwal's cheap politics': BJP refutes AAP's ‘Ambedkar-Modi photo swap’ charge

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday refuted former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi's charge that the Delhi government removed Dalit icon BR Ambedkar's photograph from CM Rekha Gupta's office, saying the Aam Aadmi Party chief hasn't been able to desist from "cheap politics". BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a photograph of CM Rekha Gupta's office on his X account.

BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote on X that the photos of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh were still hanging in Rekha Gupta's office.

“This is the room of the chief minister of Delhi, where the pictures of all the great men are still hanging. Liquor scam accused Arvind Kejriwal cannot go to the chief minister's office, so he is resorting to cheap politics to spread confusion. The public humiliated him so much that he was not even able to show his face after the defeat, but still, he is not desisting from his cheap actions,” he wrote on X in Hindi.

Arvind Kejriwal claimed in a post on X that the BJP government in Delhi removed Ambedkar's photo from the CM's office and placed an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also read: ‘Anti-Dalit': Atishi claims BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh photos removed from CM Rekha Gupta’s office

"The new BJP government of Delhi removed Baba Saheb's photo and put up the photo of Prime Minister Modi. This is not right. This has hurt millions of followers of Baba Saheb. I have a request to the BJP. You can put the photo of the Prime Minister but do not remove the photo of Baba Sahib. Let his photo remain there," he wrote on X.

Atishi slams BJP

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Atishi accused the BJP of having an anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh mentality.

"The BJP has shown its true anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh face. Photos of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh have been removed from the chief minister's office at the Delhi legislative assembly," she said.

The BJP dislodged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power in the assembly election, winning 48 of Delhi's 70 seats.