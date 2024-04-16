 BJP seeks action over ‘400-feet under’ remark against Modi, JMM leader denies charge | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP seeks action over ‘400-feet under’ remark against Modi, JMM leader denies charge

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2024 10:18 PM IST

Jharkhand BJP demanded action against JMM leader Nazrul Islam for allegedly threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Jharkhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has written to the poll body seeking registration of a case against JMM leader Nazrul Islam over his purported remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP also urged the Election Commission to ban Nazrul Islam from Jharkhand during the poll period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in support of Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) candidates Santosh Kushwaha and Dulal Chandra Goswami for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Purnia on Tuesday.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in support of Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) candidates Santosh Kushwaha and Dulal Chandra Goswami for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Purnia on Tuesday.(ANI)

Referring to a viral video of Nazrul's purported remarks, the BJP alleged that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader threatened to “bury” Prime Minister Modi “400 feet underground.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“A conspiracy to assassinate the Prime Minister is being hatched in Sahebganj by JMM Central Committee member Nazrul Islam,” the BJP claimed.

“Nazrul Islam said in a meeting that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will not be given 400 seats but will be buried 400 feet underground,” it added.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE updates

The party alleged that the JMM leader not only violated the poll code but also committed a crime under sections 295A, 153A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

“And the people present there also clapped and supported the threat given by Nazrul Islam. Due to this, all the people present there have also committed a crime under Section 120B of IPC,” it said.

Islam denied the charge claiming he had spoken about ousting PM Modi from power.

“I refute the statement. 'Bury 400 feet below' remark is being attributed to me. The statement is being distorted by people. I had said '400 sey pehle gaanth baandh denge'. I had spoken about ousting him from power. I apologise if someone's sentiment has been hurt,” he said.

Read: ‘Some people shouted ‘chor’ slogans…would've pulled out their tongue': Mamata Banerjee at Bengal rally

Jharkhand will vote for its 14 Lok Sabha seats in four phases, starting May 13. In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured 11 seats, while the AJSU Party, Congress, and JMM won one seat each in the state.

The BJP has already announced candidates for 13 seats and left Giridih for the AJSU Party.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha election 2024 live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / BJP seeks action over ‘400-feet under’ remark against Modi, JMM leader denies charge
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On