BJP seeks action over ‘400-feet under’ remark against Modi, JMM leader denies charge

The Jharkhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has written to the poll body seeking registration of a case against JMM leader Nazrul Islam over his purported remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP also urged the Election Commission to ban Nazrul Islam from Jharkhand during the poll period. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in support of Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) candidates Santosh Kushwaha and Dulal Chandra Goswami for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Purnia on Tuesday.(ANI)

Referring to a viral video of Nazrul's purported remarks, the BJP alleged that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader threatened to “bury” Prime Minister Modi “400 feet underground.”

“A conspiracy to assassinate the Prime Minister is being hatched in Sahebganj by JMM Central Committee member Nazrul Islam,” the BJP claimed.

“Nazrul Islam said in a meeting that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will not be given 400 seats but will be buried 400 feet underground,” it added.

The party alleged that the JMM leader not only violated the poll code but also committed a crime under sections 295A, 153A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

“And the people present there also clapped and supported the threat given by Nazrul Islam. Due to this, all the people present there have also committed a crime under Section 120B of IPC,” it said.

Islam denied the charge claiming he had spoken about ousting PM Modi from power.

“I refute the statement. 'Bury 400 feet below' remark is being attributed to me. The statement is being distorted by people. I had said '400 sey pehle gaanth baandh denge'. I had spoken about ousting him from power. I apologise if someone's sentiment has been hurt,” he said.

Jharkhand will vote for its 14 Lok Sabha seats in four phases, starting May 13. In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured 11 seats, while the AJSU Party, Congress, and JMM won one seat each in the state.

The BJP has already announced candidates for 13 seats and left Giridih for the AJSU Party.