BJP supporter shot dead in Bengal, 6 injured as incident triggers clashes

A 35-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter died after unidentified assailants attacked him in West Bengal’s Malda district on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday. Samir Ghosh was assaulted with sharp weapons before being shot twice in the Ramkeli area, news agency PTI reported. A BJP supporter was shot dead in Bengal’s Malda. (ANI/Representative)

The incident triggered clashes between two groups, leaving at least six people injured. Police said the injured received treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Locals alleged that Ghosh was killed by people associated with a rival political party. Police have not confirmed the motive behind the killing.

Police had not arrested anyone in connection with the case as of Thursday. They deployed a large contingent of personnel to prevent further violence. Officials said the situation remained under control, PTI reported.

Earlier clashes between BJP and TMC workers The latest incident comes about a month after a clash in the Naldubi area of Malda left five BJP workers injured.

Police arrested 12 people, including TMC panchayat member Ripon Burman and members of his family, following the clash, according to a Times of India report.

The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a longstanding dispute linked to a panchayat election. BJP leaders accused Burman and his supporters of attacking party workers, while Burman denied the allegations and claimed he was being framed.