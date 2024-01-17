close_game
News / India News / BJP links ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal to AAP's Sundarkand Path event

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Jan 17, 2024 01:15 PM IST

New Delhi: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday took a sharp jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party over its ‘Sundarkand Path’ push in the national capital, saying the party turned to religion because of the Enforcement Directorate's summons to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. He also accused the AAP government of ignoring Hindu temples, priests and seers during its rule in Delhi.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with his wife Sunita Kejriwal at Sundarkand Path programme, at Rohini. (AAP X account)
Arvind Kejriwal has skipped successive summons by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

"Those who indulged in corruption, whose several leaders are in jail, those who used to say they would fight corruption, today, the same Arvind Kejriwal and his people are stuck in the quagmire of corruption. These people have been asked to appear before the ED four times. They skip the summons but to garner the media's gaze, they are doing Sundarkand Paths," he told PTI.

"I want to ask what Arvind Kejriwal has done for the temples, seers and priests of Delhi. At a time when maulvis would get monthly doles, the Kejriwal government kept its distance from temples. What is the urgency now that you are doing Sundarkand Paths amid ED summons?" he added.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal and his wife Sunita Kejriwal attended the Sundarkand recital programme at a temple in Rohini. They also sought the blessings of Lord Ram and Hanuman for India's progress.

The event came days before the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Many Opposition leaders have turned down the invitation for the January 22 ceremony alleging it is a political event by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Tuesday, Sundarkand recitals took place in all 70 constituencies of the national capital.

"I pray to Lord Ram and Hanuman that all your wishes are fulfilled and they bless you with happiness and prosperity as well as happiness and progress in Delhi and the country," Kejriwal said.

On Tuesday, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the AAP for the religious event, saying there was no difference between Kejriwal's party and the RSS, BJP's ideological mentor.

"What's the difference between you (AAP) and BJP then? You are now following the agenda of the BJP and RSS. They are saying that they would organise 'Sundar Kand Paths' and recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Delhi. There is no difference between them and the BJP, and they are now following their ideology," the Hyderabad MP told reporters.

Reacting to the remark, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said he would seek blessings from Lord Hanuman for Owaisi.

"I feel that we need not reply to Owaisi. We will seek blessings for him from Lord Hanuman and God should bless him too," he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

