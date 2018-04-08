BJP to convince Dalits to remain with party, says Udit Raj after ‘torture’ claim

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Udit Raj said on Sunday his party will convince Dalits to remain with it, a day after he alleged that people from the community were being “tortured” post the violent protests during “Bharat Bandh”.

Raj had on Saturday alleged that Dalits were “tortured at a large scale” after the April 2 country-wide agitation, Bharat Bandh.

The North West Delhi MP, who belongs to the Dalit community, also said he was not against his party and that the government will “check anti-Dalit officers and people”.

“My tweets r (are) misconstrued that its harming BJP rather it strengthens that at least there r people like me in BJP who r concerned with Dalit atrocities after 2 April agitation. It will convince Dalits & they will remain with party. Govt will check anti-dalit officer/ people (sic),” Udit Raj said on Twitter.

Referring to the violent protests during Bharat Bandh earlier this week, he had tweeted on Saturday, “Reports are pouring in that those Dalits who participated in agitation on April 2 are being tortured and it must be stopped.”

“Dalits are tortured at large scale after April 2 country-wide agitation. People from Barmer, Jalore, Jaipur, Gwalior, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Karoli and other parts calling that not only anti-reservationists but police also beating & slapping false cases,” he had said in the tweet.

The places, mentioned by him, incidentally, are parts of BJP-ruled states. Raj had claimed that a worker of a Dalit organisation run by him in Gwalior was being tortured even though he had not done anything wrong.

Dalit protesters had blocked trains, clashed with police and set fire to vehicles in violent protests across seven states on April 2 against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, leaving at least 11 people dead and many injured.