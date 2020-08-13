BJP to move no-confidence motion in Rajasthan Assembly; Vasundhara Raje says ‘this govt won’t last long’

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:02 IST

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Thursday that the Ashok Gehlot led Congress government won’t last long.

“This government won’t last long,” she said a day before the special session of Rajasthan Assembly begins, and three days after the Congress announced a truce between Gehlot and the rebel faction led by Sachin Pilot.

Leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria also echoed similar sentiments. “The break in the Congress will end in some decision,” said Kataria adding that his party will move a no confidence motion in the House tomorrow.

The BJP had called a legislature party meeting in the state Assembly at 9.30 am on Friday.

Gehlot, meanwhile, has been striking conciliatory tone, saying whatever was the “misunderstanding” in the Congress party should be “forgiven and forgotten” for moving forward.

“We have to put all our energies in this fight to save democracy with the spirit of forgive and forget and move forward,” Gehlot tweeted.

The Rajasthan chief minister claimed a “very dangerous” game to undermine the democracy is going on in the country.

The struggle of the Congress is to save democracy under the leadership of the party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he said.

Though the party announced the end to month-long crisis three days ago, both Gehlot and Pilot have not met face-to-face.

The political crisis ended after the intervention of top leaders, especially Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who met Pilot earlier this week.

Pilot had openly rebelled against Gehlot last month along with 18 other Congress MLAs. He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and the party’s Rajasthan chief.

Ahead of the Assembly session beginning Friday, the dissidents MLAs have reached Jaipur. The MLAs in the Gehlot camp were on Wednesday flown back to Jaipur from Jaisalmer, where they were together at another hotel.