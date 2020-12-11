BJP to organise nationwide press conferences, chaupals on new farm bills

india

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 11:47 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise press conferences and ‘chaupals’ in all the districts of the country on the new farm bills from Friday. 700 press conferences and 700 ‘chaupals’ will be organised in the coming days, according to news agency ANI.

With thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agriculture laws staying put at Delhi borders, several routes in the national capital remained off bounds for commuters on Friday.

Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border points for nearly two weeks now to demand a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September.

Today is the 16th day of the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws. After rejecting the Centre’s proposals to make amendments in the recently enacted farm laws, against which the farmers are protesting, the agitating leaders on Thursday said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts.

Six rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmers worry these laws will eliminate the safety net of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with mandis that ensure earning.