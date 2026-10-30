BJP will return to power in Uttar Pradesh, bring in Uniform Civil Code: Amit Shah

Sounding the poll bugle for the 2027 state elections, Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would enact the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttar Pradesh when it returns to power for a third consecutive term. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath receives Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, in Lucknow on Friday. (@myogiadityanath X)

Shah asserted that the BJP would form the next government and that the Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and Congress’s Rahul Gandhi didn’t stand a chance and could keep dreaming about coming to power in Uttar Pradesh.

“This time, when the government comes to power, UCC will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh. UCC has already been implemented in many states,” Shah said.

UCC refers to a common set of laws for personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and succession for all citizens. Constitution’s Article 44, one of the directive principles of state policy, advocates UCC. But respective religion-based civil codes have governed personal matters since independence. Uttarakhand became the first state to pass a UCC law in 2024. Several BJP states including Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have initiated the step to frame the law,

“The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is like Angad’s foot. Nobody can move it. The BJP will form the government again. There should be no doubt about it,” he said.

“(SP president) Akhilesh babu, mark my words, your party will not form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the next 30 years. The people will not forgive even your third generation, Shah said at the BJP’s state working committee meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Shah told party functionaries they needed to work with single-minded dedication to secure the victory, saying no leader could win elections but only workers could do this. “Today itself, dump all your resentments, frustrations, grievances into the Gomti and get down to the task of forming BJP government for the third time in 2027. Keep only one goal in mind — the victory of lotus.”

Shah said the state had seen enormous progress during the last 10 years under Yogi Adityanath. “The government has transformed the state for good on the development and law and order front,” he said.

The home minister also took potshots at Rahul Gandhi over the party’s successive election defeats, saying the Opposition blamed the umpire after losing.

“I challenge Rahul and Akhilesh — BJP is ready to discuss every allegation on vote theft inside Parliament. But they will not discuss,” Shah said, dismissing the allegations against the EC as baseless.

In a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said the Samajwadi Party last won the state election when his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, was around. “You have not won a single election on your own. The same is true for Rahul baba. UP cannot accept those who fired bullets on Ram bhakts.”

The BJP, on the other hand, had expanded into states such as Odisha, Haryana and West Bengal besides returning to Delhi after 30 years.

“From Gangotri to Gangasagar we have BJP chief ministers. In Bengal also we have removed Mamata didi,” he said.

Shah reached Lucknow on Friday for a crucial organisational meeting amid preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak welcomed him at the airport.

Besides Shah, Adityanath, Chaudhary, and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, several senior BJP leaders, including Vinod Tawde, Smriti Irani, and Jitin Prasada, along with ministers, MPs, and MLAs, attended the meeting.