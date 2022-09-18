Home / India News / BJP wins election in West Bengal's Nandigram cooperative body

BJP wins election in West Bengal's Nandigram cooperative body

india news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 07:28 PM IST

The election to the cooperative body was held on Sunday and was marked by skirmishes between the two parties.

BJP wins election in West Bengal's Nandigram cooperative body. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)
BJP wins election in West Bengal's Nandigram cooperative body. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)
PTI |

BJP swept the election in a cooperative body in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, a consttuency of the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday. The saffron party won 11 of the 12 seats of Bhekutia Samabay Krishi Samity, which was earlier run by TMC. Only one seat won by the TMC, a district official said.

The election to the cooperative body was held on Sunday and was marked by skirmishes between the two parties.

Also read: Crude bomb blast in Bengal school: Four arrested, 10 bombs recovered

A winning BJP candidate alleged that the TMC tried to bring in outsiders to disrupt the poll but the ordinary voters foiled their gameplan. A local panchayat samity member, who did not want to be named but said he belonged to TMC, was seen in TV news channels being manhandled by some women, who tore his shirt. He was rescued by personnel of the Nandigram police station.

The TMC spokesperson when contacted refused to make any comment on either the cooperative election or the incident.

Adhikari had trounced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram in the 2021 state poll.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengal bjp bjp nandigram + 1 more
bengal bjp bjp nandigram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out