BJP wins Ladakh council polls by bagging 15 seats, Congress wins 9

india

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:31 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Monday won 15 out of the 26 seats in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) –Leh elections while the Congress managed to capture nine seats. Independents won two seats in the election, the first since Ladakh was made a Union Territory in August last year. The Leh Council has a total of 30 seats with four of the councilors nominated by the government. BJP president JP Nadda termed the party’s victory as historic. “Gratitude to the people of Ladakh for their faith in BJP,” he tweeted and congratulated party leaders and workers.

Former BJP minister and ex-president of the BJP’s Ladakh unit, Chering Dorjay said, “It’s a mandate against the BJP. In 2015 they had won 18 seats and this time around they won 15. The BJP lost in their strongholds like Upper Leh. The party’s CEC P Wangyal also lost Sakti, while Phyang and Temisgam constituencies went to Congress.” “I think it is a big defeat of Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the BJP MP and party chief of Ladakh UT. Though 14 is required to form the council and numbers are on their side but denial of sixth schedule and Wangyal’s performance was not good,” Dorjay added.

BJP’s Ghulam Mehdi won Turtuk seat by defeating independent candidate Ghulam Hussain with a margin of 367 votes. Kunzang Lotus of BJP won Hundar seat by defeating Congress candidate Stanzin Chotar with a margin of 420 votes. P Wangyal couldn’t be reached as his cell phone was switched off.

The BJP also won Diskit, Tegar, Panamik, Tangtse, Kungyam, Martselang, Karzok, Thiksay, Chuchot, Sku-Markha, Lamayouru, Khaltse and Lingshet, officials said. The Congress won Saspol, Igoo, Temisgam, Basgo, Lower Leh, Upper Leh, Phyang, Sakti and Skurbuchan council seats. The Independents bagged seats of Nyoma and Chushul.

BJP and Congress had fielded their candidates on all the 26 constituencies while Aam Aadmi Party fielded 19 candidates. 23 independents were also in the fray. The campaign for the polls was dominated by the demand for the Sixth Schedule status to protect local demography, jobs and land and legislative powers to the LAHDC-Leh.

Dorjay had cautioned the Centre on September 28 about a sustained campaign in case the Apex Body of People’s Movement, an apolitical body, was hoodwinked about its long-pending demands.

The body has former BJP Member of Parliament (MP), Thupstan Chhewang, Dorjay, Rinpoche Nawang Chamba Stanzin, the head of Thiksey monastery, and Nawang Rigzin Jora, a former minister, as it’s members. The umbrella group includes political parties and religious organisations and the all-powerful Leh-based Ladakh Buddhist Association. The safeguards will also guarantee more teeth to the two hill development councils of Leh and Kargil with legislative powers.