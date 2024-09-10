‘Blame it on driver’: Cong on Nagpur Audi accident involving Maha BJP chief's son

The Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday lashed out at the ruling BJP-Sena-NCP government over the car accident allegedly involving state BJP chief's son.



“It looks like the home department has started a new project where people can crash their cars, kill people, then blame it on the driver and walk free. Political parties seem to have adopted a new trend for saving their own people after such accidents”, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar told news agency PTI. A police personnel near the damaged Audi owned by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket Bawankule.(PTI)

Wadettiwar asked why the number plate of Audi car was removed and hidden if the BJP leader's son was not involved. "Who would do such a thing to save a driver? This is unbelievable," he asked.

The Nagpur police said the arrested driver was in an inebriated state and Sanket Bawankule was sitting next to him. “Who allows a drunk driver to drive? Will the person sitting next to him remain calm?”, the Congress leader asked while questioning the police claims.

Wadettiwar alleged that Sanket was directly involved in the accident. He also demanded a thorough probe of the accident including scrutiny of the CCTV footage of the restaurant visited by BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket Bawankule and his friends before causing the accident.

The Congress leader also claimed that state BJP chief contacted the owners of damaged vehicles and offered to compensate them to save his son. “Despite such attempts, the police took cognisance of the case only after the videos went viral on social media,” he alleged.

Wadettiwar was referring to allegations that a local MLA of Ajit Pawar's NCP tried to save the accused in Pune Porsche car crash case and leaders of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena tried to save a party member after his son's BMW was involved in a hit and run case in Mumabi's Worli.

(With PTI inputs)