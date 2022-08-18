Breaking News: Govt clears 50,000-crore boost for hospitality sector

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Aug 18, 2022 05:37 AM IST
1.5% interest rebate on short-term farm loans gets Cabinet approval
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an interest subvention (or a rebate) of 1.5% on short-term agriculture loans of up to ₹3 lakh provided by all lending institutions for the current and next financial years, a move aimed at ensuring easier credit flow to the farm sector, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said after a Cabinet meeting. Read More
Aug 18, 2022 05:34 AM IST
Cabinet clears ₹50,000-crore boost for hospitality sector
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday enhanced the corpus of sovereign-guaranteed credit facility for small enterprises, Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), from ₹4.5 lakh crore to ₹5 lakh crore, exclusively for the hospitality sector. Read More
With Covid-19 cases on the rise across the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Wednesday told airlines to ensure that passengers wear masks throughout their journey and follow Covid protocols.
A controversy broke out in Bihar on Wednesday with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hitting out at newly-inducted law minister Kartikey Kumar alias Kartik Singh, alleging that he is wanted in a kidnapping case and that he did not surrender before court on the ordered date, but took the oath of office the same day
The PILs failed to make out a prima facie case against theJharkhand chief minister over alleged irregularities in grant of a mining lease and in MNREGS contracts, and transactions of some shell companies reportedly run by his family, the apex court observed.
While the family court had dissolved the couple’s marriage on the ground of non-consummation, a bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and C S Sudha modified it by holding that the marriage stands dissolved on account of mental cruelty by the husband as provided under the Divorce Act of 1869.
The protesters said Savarkar was introduced after omitting Velu Thampi Dalawa, a former minister in Travancore who fought against oppressive measures of British East India Company in early 1800. Youth Congress and Youth League workers said the move was aimed at creating unrest in the district
Bhupalpally deputy superintendent of police B Ramulu said according to the government instructions, no outsider was to be allowed near the project site, as restoration works were going on. He said Section 144 was in force near the project site and hence, nobody will be permitted to enter the area.
Meanwhile, Krishna river, too, continued to be in spate due to heavy rains in the upstream areas. Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar dams are filled to almost full reservoir levels, forcing the authorities to release over 377,000 cusecs of water to the downstream