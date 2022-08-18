Live Breaking News: Govt clears ₹ 50,000-crore boost for hospitality sector Breaking news LIVEAugust 18, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. By OPEN APP Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON breaking news Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully

LIVE: Govt clears ₹ 50,000-crore boost for hospitality sector india news Breaking news LIVEAugust 18, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. By