Home / India News / Breaking News: Govt clears 50,000-crore boost for hospitality sector
Live

Breaking News: Govt clears 50,000-crore boost for hospitality sector

  • Breaking news LIVEAugust 18, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Aug 18, 2022 05:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 18, 2022 05:37 AM IST

    1.5% interest rebate on short-term farm loans gets Cabinet approval

    The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an interest subvention (or a rebate) of 1.5% on short-term agriculture loans of up to 3 lakh provided by all lending institutions for the current and next financial years, a move aimed at ensuring easier credit flow to the farm sector, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said after a Cabinet meeting. Read More

  • Aug 18, 2022 05:34 AM IST

    Cabinet clears 50,000-crore boost for hospitality sector

    The Union Cabinet on Wednesday enhanced the corpus of sovereign-guaranteed credit facility for small enterprises, Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), from 4.5 lakh crore to 5 lakh crore, exclusively for the hospitality sector. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

LIVE: Govt clears 50,000-crore boost for hospitality sector

india news
Updated on Aug 18, 2022 05:37 AM IST
  • Breaking news LIVEAugust 18, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Don’t mislead public on allopathy: Delhi HC to Ramdev

india news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 04:47 AM IST
The court directed the yoga guru to refrain from making unsubstantiated claims while speaking in favour of Patanjali product Coronil.
Ramdev (File Photo/ANI)
Ramdev (File Photo/ANI)
ByRicha Banka
Close Story

Foodgrain output for 2021-22 pegged at record 315 MT: Fourth advance estimates

india news
Updated on Aug 18, 2022 02:07 AM IST
The estimates pegged rice output at 130.3 million tonnes, while the pulses output is estimated to be at 27.7 million tonnes for the 2021-22 crop year
The 2021-22 estimate is 4.98 million tonnes more than 2020-21, and 25 million tonnes higher than the previous five-year average production (PTI)
The 2021-22 estimate is 4.98 million tonnes more than 2020-21, and 25 million tonnes higher than the previous five-year average production (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

In Russia, Doval holds talks on security issues

india news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 12:56 AM IST
The NSA, who made an unscheduled visit, discussed a range of issues related to bilateral security cooperation with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is currently in Russia. (PTI)
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is currently in Russia. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story

Ensure Covid-19 regulations are followed, DGCA tells airlines

india news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 12:53 AM IST
With Covid-19 cases on the rise across the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Wednesday told airlines to ensure that passengers wear masks throughout their journey and follow Covid protocols.
The DGCA on Wednesday told airlines to ensure that passengers wear masks throughout their journey and follow Covid protocols. (HT photo)
The DGCA on Wednesday told airlines to ensure that passengers wear masks throughout their journey and follow Covid protocols. (HT photo)
ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
Close Story

Warrant issued against newly inducted Bihar law minister

india news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 12:53 AM IST
A controversy broke out in Bihar on Wednesday with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hitting out at newly-inducted law minister Kartikey Kumar alias Kartik Singh, alleging that he is wanted in a kidnapping case and that he did not surrender before court on the ordered date, but took the oath of office the same day
Patna, India- August.17, 2022: Bihar Law Minister Kartikeya Singh’s advocate Madhusudan Sharma addresses a press conference on the alleged kidnapping case, at Patna Central hall, in Patna, Bihar, India, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Patna, India- August.17, 2022: Bihar Law Minister Kartikeya Singh’s advocate Madhusudan Sharma addresses a press conference on the alleged kidnapping case, at Patna Central hall, in Patna, Bihar, India, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
ByAvinash Kumar
Close Story

Ghulam Nabi Azad’s move caught Congress brass off guard

india news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 12:51 AM IST
The senior leader's refusal to accept new responsibilities in the Jammu and Kashmir Congress has shocked several central leaders of the party.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (ANI)
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Close Story

Supreme Court pauses PILs against Hemant Soren

india news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 12:48 AM IST
The PILs failed to make out a prima facie case against theJharkhand chief minister over alleged irregularities in grant of a mining lease and in MNREGS contracts, and transactions of some shell companies reportedly run by his family, the apex court observed.
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (Hindustan Times)
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (Hindustan Times)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Close Story

Release of rapists has shaken my faith in justice, says Bilkis Bano

india news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 12:46 AM IST
In the statement, Bano said that no one had enquired about her safety before deciding to release the men, and appealed to the Gujarat government to reverse its move.
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** Godhra: A man offers sweets to people convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, after they came out of the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy, in Godhra, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_16_2022_000224B) (PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** Godhra: A man offers sweets to people convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, after they came out of the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy, in Godhra, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_16_2022_000224B) (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

CBI freezes FDs of Subrata Mondal; HC summons daughter in separate case

india news
Updated on Aug 18, 2022 12:42 AM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday froze fixed deposits worth 16
Kolkata, Aug 14 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum District President Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case, being brought to CBI headquarters after a medical checkup at the Command Hospital, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Saikat Paul)
Kolkata, Aug 14 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum District President Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in a cattle smuggling case, being brought to CBI headquarters after a medical checkup at the Command Hospital, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Saikat Paul)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Madras HC orders status quo ante on OPS expulsion, EPS elevation

india news
Updated on Aug 18, 2022 12:41 AM IST
The ruling means that O Panneerselvam is back as the AIADMK coordinator. On July 11, he was expelled from the party and Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) was made interim general secretary.
O Panneerselvam and his supporters pay tribute at the memorial of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Chennai on Wednesday. (ANI)
O Panneerselvam and his supporters pay tribute at the memorial of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Chennai on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story

Comparing wife with other women amounts to mental cruelty: Kerala HC

india news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 12:33 AM IST
While the family court had dissolved the couple’s marriage on the ground of non-consummation, a bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and C S Sudha modified it by holding that the marriage stands dissolved on account of mental cruelty by the husband as provided under the Divorce Act of 1869.
The ruling by the high court came while dismissing a man’s appeal against a family court order dissolving his marriage after nearly 13 years of separation from his wife. (HT Archives)
The ruling by the high court came while dismissing a man’s appeal against a family court order dissolving his marriage after nearly 13 years of separation from his wife. (HT Archives)
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story

Kerala: Student dressed up as Savarkar kicks up row

india news
Updated on Aug 18, 2022 12:32 AM IST
The protesters said Savarkar was introduced after omitting Velu Thampi Dalawa, a former minister in Travancore who fought against oppressive measures of British East India Company in early 1800. Youth Congress and Youth League workers said the move was aimed at creating unrest in the district
Activists from Youth Congress and Youth League (of the Indian Union Muslim League) marched to the government school in Malappuram seeking action against those who dressed up their children as Savarkar for the fancy dress programme (Hindustan Times)
Activists from Youth Congress and Youth League (of the Indian Union Muslim League) marched to the government school in Malappuram seeking action against those who dressed up their children as Savarkar for the fancy dress programme (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Cong leaders held on way to flood-hit project site in Telangana

india news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Bhupalpally deputy superintendent of police B Ramulu said according to the government instructions, no outsider was to be allowed near the project site, as restoration works were going on. He said Section 144 was in force near the project site and hence, nobody will be permitted to enter the area.
Kaleshwaram Project lift irrigation scheme at Medigadda in Telangana was heavily damaged due to the floods in Godavari river last month. (PTI)
Kaleshwaram Project lift irrigation scheme at Medigadda in Telangana was heavily damaged due to the floods in Godavari river last month. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

T’gana, Andhra face flood threat as Godavari remains in spate

india news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 12:29 AM IST
Meanwhile, Krishna river, too, continued to be in spate due to heavy rains in the upstream areas. Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar dams are filled to almost full reservoir levels, forcing the authorities to release over 377,000 cusecs of water to the downstream
At the temple town of Bhadrachalam in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the water level of the Godavari crossed the third danger mark of 53 ft and reached up to 54.5 ft by Wednesday (PTI)
At the temple town of Bhadrachalam in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district, the water level of the Godavari crossed the third danger mark of 53 ft and reached up to 54.5 ft by Wednesday (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out