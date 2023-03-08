Home / India News / BREAKING: 2 militant associates of TRF/LeT arrested in J-K's Baramulla; ammunition recovered
BREAKING: 2 militant associates of TRF/LeT arrested in J-K's Baramulla; ammunition recovered

india news
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 05:58 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Mar 08, 2023 05:58 AM IST

    Holi: Barricading and checking underway by Delhi Police

  • Mar 08, 2023 05:52 AM IST

    2 militant associates of TRF/LeT arrested in J-K's Baramulla; ammunition recovered

    Two suspected militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and some ammunition was recovered from their possession, ANI reported.

Jharkhand man made false claims of attack to gain popularity: Tamil Nadu police

india news
Published on Mar 08, 2023 05:54 AM IST

Tamil Nadu has a sizeable number of migrant worker population, with many from states like Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal being employed in various sectors, including construction.

Tamil Nadu Police arrested a migrant worker from Jharkhand for allegedly making and sharing a fake video which claimed that locals thrashed workers.
ByHT News Desk
BREAKING: 2 militant associates of TRF/LeT arrested in J-K's Baramulla

india news
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 05:58 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Nagaland cabinet gets first woman minister

india news
Published on Mar 08, 2023 02:18 AM IST

Five days ago, 56-year-old Salhoutonou Kruse made history, winning a razor thin election by all of seven votes, and becoming one of Nagaland’s first two women to become a lawmaker in its 60 years of statehood.

Five days ago, 56-year-old Salhoutonou Kruse made history, winning a razor thin election by all of seven votes, and becoming one of Nagaland's first two women to become a lawmaker in its 60 years of statehood.
ByAlice Yhoshü, Kohima
Rahul Gandhi’s fresh attack on RSS intensifies political slugfest

india news
Published on Mar 08, 2023 02:05 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the state of democracy in India and the RSS in the United Kingdom triggered a political row on Tuesday as the BJP accused him of insulting the country on foreign soil.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
NSSO survey shows India’s progress on UN SDGs

india news
Published on Mar 08, 2023 01:41 AM IST

95.7% people were living in households with an improved drinking water source, 63.1% (92% in urban areas) households had access to clean fuel for cooking, and 82% people had access handwashing facility with soap or detergent within the household’s premises and an improved toilet.

95.7% people were living with an improved drinking water source in the MIS. (HT Archive)
ByAbhishek Jha, New Delhi
CEA regulations violate SC rules: Activists on Great Indian Bustards' protection

india news
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 04:19 AM IST

The authority’s draft regulations, first reported by HT last week, allows all electricity transmission lines above 33 KV to go overhead, provided bird diverters are installed.

The Great Indian Bustard is one of the heaviest flying birds in the world. (File)
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
4 BJP members join AIADMK; Annamalai says party will grow only when people leave

india news
Published on Mar 08, 2023 01:23 AM IST

State BJP secretary Dileep Kannan also quit the party on Monday blaming Annamalai. Along with former BJP intellectual wing state secretary Krishnan, Trichy Rural district vice president Vijay and state OBC wing secretary Jothi met Palaniswami in his Chennai residence to join the AIADMK on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (HT)
ByHT Correspondent
First in IAF history: Woman officer to head combat unit

india news
Published on Mar 08, 2023 12:54 AM IST

: In a watershed moment in the Indian Air Force’s 90-year history, a woman officer is set to lead a frontline combat unit for the first time, with the air force selecting Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, a distinguished helicopter pilot, to take charge of an air defence unit deployed in Punjab and responsible for tackling aerial threats from Pakistan.

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami will take charge of an air defence unit deployed in Punjab that is responsible for tackling aerial threats from Pakistan. (IAF)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
‘Don’t fall for rumours’: Stalin reaches out to migrant workers in Tamil Nadu

india news
Published on Mar 08, 2023 12:46 AM IST

In a bid to dispel fears over alleged fake videos of attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday reached out to some of them and assured them of a safe work environment

HT Image
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Andhra forest officials on lookout for tigress after 4 cubs stray into village

india news
Published on Mar 08, 2023 12:19 AM IST

Villagers of Pedda Gummadapuram of Kothapalle block on the fringes of Nallamala forest rescued four female tiger cubs near a bush about 100 metre away from the village when they were being hounded by stray dogs on Monday afternoon

Four female tiger cubs found near a bush in Andhra Pradesh village
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Day after Rabri, Lalu quizzed by CBI in land-for-jobs case

india news
Published on Mar 08, 2023 12:12 AM IST

The CBI on Tuesday questioned former Union railway minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad in connection with an alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Police personnel outside the residence of Misa Bharti, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Number theory: Both Holi and heat have arrived early this year

india news
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 05:54 AM IST

Of the 73 years since 1951, Holi was celebrated on or after March 8 in 53 years and before March 8 in only 19

Revellers smear 'Gulal' or coloured powder to celebrate Holi in the Transvaal district of The Hague, (AFP)
ByAbhishek Jha
Govt to enhance consumer protection, crack down on unfair e-commerce practices

india news
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 05:40 AM IST

Although the move has a limited scope confined to consumer protection, proposed changes could have far-reaching consequences for the e-commerce business in India.

The move to amend the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 was first initiated by the department of consumer affairs in June 2021. (Representative/File)
ByRajeev Jayaswal
From hope to despair: They won, says Hathras victim’s family after court verdict

india news
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 04:31 AM IST

At the Dalit household, time has stood still. The family has remained under the watchful eyes of CCTV cameras and 35 paramilitary personnel for 32 months now, only venturing out to the field, for rations and for medicines.

On September 14, 2020, the family found the 19-year-old Dalit woman injured and barely conscious, her clothes torn and breathing laboured. (Representative)
ByDhrubo Jyoti
5 cheetahs from South Africa to be released into the wild in Madhya Pradesh

india news
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 01:11 AM IST

The cheetahs are currently in hunting enclosures at the park.

A Cheetah brought from South Africa released in an enclosure at Palpur, Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, in Sheopur. (PTI)
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
