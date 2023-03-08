Live
BREAKING: 2 militant associates of TRF/LeT arrested in J-K's Baramulla; ammunition recovered
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 05:58 AM IST
Mar 08, 2023 05:58 AM IST
Holi: Barricading and checking underway by Delhi Police
Mar 08, 2023 05:52 AM IST
2 militant associates of TRF/LeT arrested in J-K's Baramulla; ammunition recovered
Two suspected militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and some ammunition was recovered from their possession, ANI reported.
Jharkhand man made false claims of attack to gain popularity: Tamil Nadu police
Published on Mar 08, 2023 05:54 AM IST
Tamil Nadu has a sizeable number of migrant worker population, with many from states like Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal being employed in various sectors, including construction.
Nagaland cabinet gets first woman minister
Published on Mar 08, 2023 02:18 AM IST
Five days ago, 56-year-old Salhoutonou Kruse made history, winning a razor thin election by all of seven votes, and becoming one of Nagaland’s first two women to become a lawmaker in its 60 years of statehood.
, KohimaAlice Yhoshü
Rahul Gandhi’s fresh attack on RSS intensifies political slugfest
Published on Mar 08, 2023 02:05 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the state of democracy in India and the RSS in the United Kingdom triggered a political row on Tuesday as the BJP accused him of insulting the country on foreign soil.
NSSO survey shows India’s progress on UN SDGs
Published on Mar 08, 2023 01:41 AM IST
95.7% people were living in households with an improved drinking water source, 63.1% (92% in urban areas) households had access to clean fuel for cooking, and 82% people had access handwashing facility with soap or detergent within the household’s premises and an improved toilet.
CEA regulations violate SC rules: Activists on Great Indian Bustards' protection
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 04:19 AM IST
The authority’s draft regulations, first reported by HT last week, allows all electricity transmission lines above 33 KV to go overhead, provided bird diverters are installed.
, New DelhiJayashree Nandi
4 BJP members join AIADMK; Annamalai says party will grow only when people leave
Published on Mar 08, 2023 01:23 AM IST
State BJP secretary Dileep Kannan also quit the party on Monday blaming Annamalai. Along with former BJP intellectual wing state secretary Krishnan, Trichy Rural district vice president Vijay and state OBC wing secretary Jothi met Palaniswami in his Chennai residence to join the AIADMK on Tuesday.
First in IAF history: Woman officer to head combat unit
Published on Mar 08, 2023 12:54 AM IST
: In a watershed moment in the Indian Air Force’s 90-year history, a woman officer is set to lead a frontline combat unit for the first time, with the air force selecting Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, a distinguished helicopter pilot, to take charge of an air defence unit deployed in Punjab and responsible for tackling aerial threats from Pakistan.
‘Don’t fall for rumours’: Stalin reaches out to migrant workers in Tamil Nadu
Published on Mar 08, 2023 12:46 AM IST
In a bid to dispel fears over alleged fake videos of attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday reached out to some of them and assured them of a safe work environment
Andhra forest officials on lookout for tigress after 4 cubs stray into village
Published on Mar 08, 2023 12:19 AM IST
Villagers of Pedda Gummadapuram of Kothapalle block on the fringes of Nallamala forest rescued four female tiger cubs near a bush about 100 metre away from the village when they were being hounded by stray dogs on Monday afternoon
Day after Rabri, Lalu quizzed by CBI in land-for-jobs case
Published on Mar 08, 2023 12:12 AM IST
The CBI on Tuesday questioned former Union railway minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad in connection with an alleged land-for-jobs scam.
Number theory: Both Holi and heat have arrived early this year
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 05:54 AM IST
Of the 73 years since 1951, Holi was celebrated on or after March 8 in 53 years and before March 8 in only 19
Govt to enhance consumer protection, crack down on unfair e-commerce practices
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 05:40 AM IST
Although the move has a limited scope confined to consumer protection, proposed changes could have far-reaching consequences for the e-commerce business in India.
From hope to despair: They won, says Hathras victim’s family after court verdict
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 04:31 AM IST
At the Dalit household, time has stood still. The family has remained under the watchful eyes of CCTV cameras and 35 paramilitary personnel for 32 months now, only venturing out to the field, for rations and for medicines.
5 cheetahs from South Africa to be released into the wild in Madhya Pradesh
Updated on Mar 08, 2023 01:11 AM IST